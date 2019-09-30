On the Market: Updated colonial in quiet Greenfield Hill neighborhood

FAIRFIELD — Halloween is just a few weeks away. The families that live along Eleven O’Clock Road are looking forward to their neighborhood party, one of several that are celebrated collectively throughout the year.

This is a close-knit neighborhood, and that’s one of the many things that the residents of the gray colonial at 235 Eleven O’Clock Road will miss about living there. After the Halloween party at one of the neighbors’ homes, children go out Trick or Treating together. In daylight hours they enjoy playing as well.

This is not a well-traveled street. The only vehicles are generally those of fellow residents, meaning it is safe for dog-walkers, joggers, bike riders, and children playing in the quiet neighborhood. The street is nestled into the northern Fairfield landscape in the far reaches of Greenfield Hill, and yet it is within convenient traveling distance to major commuting arteries, schools, shops and restaurants. It is only about 10 minutes from downtown Fairfield and the train station.

The house is also within easy walking distance of the Connecticut Audubon Society on Burr Street and the 155-acre Roy and Margot Larsen Wildlife Sanctuary. The sanctuary features seven miles of hiking trails that include a wheelchair-accessible trail for the disabled. A brochure with a self-guided hike is available at the center, according to the Audubon Society website, which also mentions that hundreds of species of birds can be found within the sanctuary.

The house was built in 1971. It was updated and expanded in 2014 to include a number of improvements and increase the living space to 4,229 square feet. The addition that was constructed houses the gourmet kitchen, a mudroom with cubbies and closets, laundry room, powder room, and the enlarged family room. During that renovation a surround sound was installed in the new addition as well as to the outdoor and a new fieldstone fireplace was added to the family room. Foam insulation was included in the addition. There is new crown molding in all rooms. Darkening window blinds were installed in all five bedrooms. The master bedroom suite was enlarged and reconfigured.

Access to the house is via the paved Belgium block-lined driveway, one side of which is bordered by a fieldstone wall. Ample parking spaces is available for guests, and this is a great house for hosting parties and holiday dinners. A slate paths leads to the front door, which is topped by a transom and opens into the foyer where there is Travertine flooring Inside, there are three fireplaces. In addition to the one in the family room there is another in the formal living room and in the office, which is on the main floor and also contains floor-to-ceiling built-in cabinetry and shelving. All the fireplaces are wood-burning.

In the formal dining room there is chair railing and French doors to the enclosed porch or sunroom. From there sliding doors lead to new flagstone patio and the attractive property of just over two acres. The spacious kitchen features a center island topped with a beveled wood counter, granite counters, a glass tile backsplash, and Sub Zero and Wolfe appliances including a six-burner range. There is a two-tiered counter/breakfast bar as well as a breakfast room in which sliding doors access the raised deck. Pendant lights illuminate the already well-lit space.

Above the attached two-car garage is a large bonus room. The main staircase goes to the second floor where there are five bedrooms. The master suite features a walk-in closet, two additional closets, and a large bath with a stone floor, jetted tub, double vanity, and shower. The remaining bedrooms share a renovated hall bath with a double vanity.

