In the formal dining room there is paneling on the lower walls, sliding doors to the deck and backyard, and a serving counter.

EASTON — The sage green-colored ranch house with black shutters at 36 Northwood Drive wears its age very well. With all its recent renovations this house is actually closer to new, even though it was originally built in 1962.

A brand new roof was literally just installed so the next owners won’t have to think about that expense for decades to come. The whole house has been updated with a new high efficiency heating system, new lighting, a new well filtration system, fresh paint in modern colors, updated bathrooms, and a remodeled eat-in kitchen. Two of the home’s three full baths were recently updated with new vanities and marble countertops. Those improvements combined with the growing interest in one-level living makes this house quite desirable.

The nine-room, 3,242-square-foot house is set on a level property of 3.59 acres on a cul-de-sac in the Easton Center section of town. This location makes it convenient to several local farms, the center of town, and Routes 59 and 136 for easy travel into the towns of Fairfield, Westport, and Monroe. It’s just a short drive to the Merritt Parkway.

A long driveway, lined in Belgium block, leads to the property which offers ultimate privacy because the house is set very well back from the roadway and it is also cloaked by a border of trees. A large front lawn is the perfect place for games and sporting activities. In the front garden, also lined with Belgium block, there is a flagpole.

Inside, the formal living room features a large picture window flanked by double-hung windows and a quarried stone fireplace with a raised hearth and a wood-burning stove insert. The fireplace is not up against a wall but stands in the middle of the floor between the living and dining rooms. In the formal dining room there is paneling on the lower walls, sliding doors to the deck and backyard, and in one section there is a peninsular counter topped with quartzite that separates this room and the kitchen. This feature is especially helpful when entertaining or serving buffet-style meals. A second such counter was built between the preparation section of the kitchen and the breakfast nook, which is set in a bay/bow window area. The kitchen also has new stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, and a white ceramic tile backsplash in a diagonal pattern rather than the more typical subway tile arrangement.

On the main living level there are three of the home’s four bedrooms, including the master suite. The fourth bedroom is found on the finished walkout lower level, which offers more than 1,000 square feet of living space and could make for the perfect in-law or au pair setup, according to the listing agent. This lower level also has a spacious family or a media room with wall-to-wall carpeting, a fireplace — this one also has a stove insert, a full bath, and an exercise or recreation room. The laundry room is on the main level and it has a utility sink and a door to the attached two-car garage.

Outside, the fully fenced backyard is perfect for keeping children and dogs safe, although this cul-de-sac is rather quiet and not well traveled. In addition to the deck there is a paving stone patio. Under the raised deck there is storage space for lawn equipment.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Bette Gigliotti-Green of The Gigliotti Group and William Raveis Real Estate at 203-451-0040 or Bettegig1@gmail.com .