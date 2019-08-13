On the Market: Upscale colonial on former Pepperidge Farm property

The white clapboard colonial at 1901 Fence Row Drive was built in the exclusive gated community called The Ridge in 1989 and more recently was remodeled by award-winning local architect Jack Franzen and renowned builder Keith Manca.

FAIRFIELD — Walk down the bread aisle of almost any grocery store and among the many choices of loaves are those from Pepperidge Farm.

Chances are most people think the name reflects only a particular commercial bakery. Those intimately familiar with Fairfield town history realize there once was an actual Pepperidge Farm.

The company was founded in Margaret Rudkin’s kitchen in Greenfield Hill. She named her property for an ancient Pepperidge tree that grew there, according to the company website.

While the farm itself is long gone, the acreage on which it was once located now houses an upscale “bakery” of another kind — one with a winning recipe for upscale living. The Ridge is a private enclave in Fairfield on the Westport line with dozens of exclusive homes in a setting that offers a country club lifestyle, 24-hour staffing, and around-the-clock security at the gatehouse.

Among those homes is the white clapboard colonial with black shutters at 1901 Fence Row Drive. It was built in 1989 and more recently remodeled by prominent, award-winning local architect Jack Franzen and renowned builder Keith Manca, whose Newtown-based company specializes in upscale residential construction services.

Projects designed by Franzen’s Southport and Fairfield firm have been featured in Architectural Digest, Elle Decor, House Beautiful, and many other publications.

The 10-room, 5,587-square-foot house sits on a level property of 2.23 acres; its already private setting further enhanced by its location on a rear lot. The long circular driveway lined in Belgium block leads to the bluestone path that brings guests to the covered front entrance.

Inside, the two-story foyer, with its handsome millwork, paneling, coffered ceiling, and interior balcony, sets the tone for this beautifully detailed residence. Its outward colonial appearance gives way to a more contemporary design inside with an open floor plan, yet one that offers defined spaces.

The nearly banquet-sized dining room allows for more formal affairs while off the white marble and stainless steel cook’s kitchen there is a large casual dining space. It is also open to the family room, separated only by two columns and short built-in bookshelves.

The informal dining area features one of the home’s three fireplaces, this one with hand-painted imported tiles depicting medieval musicians and waterfront towns. There are fireplaces in the formal living room and the library.

The family room has a vaulted ceiling and French doors to the bluestone patio, backyard and in-ground swimming pool and spa. Although this house enjoys its own pool, The Ridge also has a heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool as well as lighted tennis courts and a clubhouse for its residents.

Summer camp programs for children are probably over now as they prepare to head back to school, but The Ridge offers special events and functions for children, families and adults at various times throughout the year.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE: Colonial ADDRESS: 1901 Fence Row Drive PRICE: $1,695,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 10 FEATURES: gated community/private subdivision with Gunite heated community swimming pool, tennis court and clubhouse; also a private heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool and spa on this 2.23-acre rear lot parcel, proximity to the Patterson Club, convenient to Fairfield and Westport, bluestone patio, professional landscaping designed by Oliver Nurseries, underground sprinkler, underground utilities, screened porch, generator, programmable thermostat, Thermopane windows, audio system, instant hot water tap, central vacuum system, intercom, open floor plan, wood shingle roof, three fireplaces, front and back stairs, homeowners association, zoned central air conditioning and natural gas heat, 50-gallon and 100-gallon water heater tanks, attached three-car garage, circular driveway, stone wall, full partially finished basement, attic, five bedrooms, five full and two half baths SCHOOLS: Burr Elementary, Tomlinson Middle, Fairfield Warde High ASSESSMENT: $944,300 TAX RATE: 26.79 mills TAXES: $25,298 HOA FEE: $361 per month, paid monthly (Associate fees include: club house, tennis courts, 24/7 security service, grounds maintenance, snow removal, property management, pool service, and road maintenance)

The Ridge is also adjacent to an Audubon Society nature reserve, which has bridle trails that connect to the municipally-owned trail system in nearby Brett Woods Open Space.

In addition to the large bluestone patio with a built-in grill and the pool area, there is a large screened porch that invites family members to relax and take in the beautifully landscaped yard, designed by Oliver Nurseries.

On the second floor there are five bedrooms. The spacious master suite features a deep tray ceiling, a sitting area, a walk of built-in storage closets, a large walk-in closet with organizers, and a luxurious marble bath.

The lower level offers a game room, exercise area, and media room.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Todd Miller or Erin Melson of Higgins Group Real Estate, Miller at 203-257-9909 or todddavidmiller@gmail.com, and Melson at 203-257-6037 or erinmelson@gmail.com.