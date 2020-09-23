On the Market: Victorian in Fairfield boasts views of Long Island Sound

The master bedroom suite features a gas log fireplace, sitting area, built-ins, a walk-in closet and dressing room, and a door to a private balcony.

FAIRFIELD — The Inn and Restaurant at Shelburne Farms is located on a 1,400-acre working farm along the shores of Lake Champlain and its mission is to promote sustainability and quality of life on earth.

Sadly, the not-for-profit National Historic Landmark, including its 19th-century inn just south of Burlington, Vt., had to close its doors to the public this summer because of COVID-19.

Fairfield has its own replica of the inn: A Queen Anne-style Victorian house at 1111 Sasco Hill Road in the elegant enclave of Sasco Point in the Sasco neighborhood. While it sits on a modest 3.19-acre level property, comparatively speaking, this house does have its own waterfront as well as stunning water views. Many of the home’s 29 rooms have views of Long Island Sound.

This elegant Painted Lady was inspired by the Inn at Shelburne Farms when it was built in 1999 by Mickey Herbert — a former health care industry executive and former owner of the Bridgeport Bluefish professional baseball team, and his wife, Jackie. Lovers of Victorian architecture, this was the Herbert’s dream house.

“They worked closely with architect Jack Franzen to design it as authentically Queen Anne as possible, incorporating details such as the earthy exterior colors, steeply pitched slate roof, turrets, corbelled chimneys, cross gables, turned-wood columns and water-view verandas,” the listing agent said.

“Classic elements of the style are abundant on the exterior from the rounded tower, turrets, sweeping verandas, steeply pitched slate roof, corbelled chimneys and turned-wood columns,” she said.

And yet, the construction project infused those classic Queen Anne Victorian-style elements with modern-day amenities inside and out including a gourmet kitchen, a vast red brick patio, heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool and spa, fire pit, built-in barbecue with a cooktop, home theater with plush seating, an elevator, and a private apartment with a full kitchen, bedroom, living room, and its own laundry.

One of the nine bedrooms has a built-in L-shaped desk area, drawers and bookshelves. In one turret there is an office with a rounded wall of windows and a built-in rounded desk that can accommodate at least two people, possibly three comfortably if working from home and distance learning for school-age children is necessary. The actual office or library features a coffered ceiling, floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, and a built-in window seat. Of course, with 15,037 square feet of living space no one really needs to share an office or homework station.

Clearly, this house has more than enough room for multiple generations of family members and guests. As the agent said, “Everyone is comfortable in this home, whether in an intimate gathering of 10 or at party for 100,” when that can be done safely again.

Real Estate Listings

This house is as distinctive on the inside as the multicolored frame, brick, steel, shingle, and clapboard facade is on the outside. According to the agent, the grand foyer won the Design Award from the American Institute of Architects, Connecticut Chapter. It features a butterfly staircase of quarter sawn oak with a turned balustrade, oak paneling and grand arches capped with keystones.

The floor plan is also classic to the style.

“There are two parlors with fireplaces, decorative plaster details and quarter sawn oak flooring, and one of the rooms has an authentic Victorian reproduction wall covering by Bradbury & Bradbury. The (banquet-sized) formal dining room offers custom pocket doors, (an inlaid) flooring of rose, mahogany and oak, and French doors out to a veranda,” she said. The eat-in kitchen features a two-tiered center island, Ogee-edged marble counters, a tin ceiling, high-end appliances, pantry, and a rounded breakfast room charmingly set in a turret.

The master bedroom suite features a gas log fireplace, sitting area, built-ins, a walk-in closet and dressing room, a door to a private balcony, and a luxurious full bath with its own fireplace.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE: Queen Anne-style Victorian ADDRESS: 1111 Sasco Hill Road PRICE: $9,500,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 29 FEATURES: water community, walking distance to Sasco Beach and the Country Club of Fairfield and its golf course, views of Long Island Sound, 3.19-acre level property, 20’x40’ heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool, spa, patio, grill, fire pit, screened porch, wrap-around porch, terrace, garden area, underground sprinkler, balcony, elevator, home theater; private apartment with a full kitchen, bedroom, living room, and laundry; convenient to Southport Village, Southport Metro North train station, Pequot Library, I-95 and Post Road (Route 1); generator, intercom, wet bar, cable - available, central vacuum, four fireplaces, slate roof, zoned central air conditioning and natural gas heat, public water and sewer connections, partially finished walk-out basement, attic, attached and detached garages totaling eight bays, circular driveway, nine bedrooms, twelve full and two half baths SCHOOLS: Mill Hill Elementary, Roger Ludlowe Middle, Fairfield Ludlowe High ASSESSMENT: $6,102,040 TAX RATE: 26.79 mills TAXES: $163,474

A classic car enthusiast might want to know that there are two garages — on attached and one detached — totaling eight vehicle bays.

This property is within very short and easy walking distance of Sasco Beach and the Country Club of Fairfield and its golf course. Also close by are Southport Village, municipal ballfields and tennis courts, Post Road (Route 1) shops and restaurants, and I-95.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house contact Ellen Fusco of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty at 203-257-7106 or efusco@wpsir.com.