On the Market: Water in the front, preserved open space in the back

FAIRFIELD — Summer may be winding down; Labor Day is around the corner and the official beginning of the fall season is just a month away. Still, there is no cause to abandon a summer state of mind, especially for those who live in the gray colonial house at 262 Pine Creek Ave.

This 2,727-square-foot house was built in 1987 in the Beach neighborhood with Long Island Sound in the “front” yard and preserved open space in the “back” yard. The location of this seven-room house provides its residents with unobstructed views of water and the canvas of sky that changes daily, and often multiple times a day. It also has views of the boats sailing by, shore birds, sunrises, and sunsets.

“Drop your bags, put on your swimsuit and relax! This incredible waterfront beach home, on a prime stretch of Long Island Sound, is 100 percent ready for you to enjoy! Whether it’s a sunrise swim, tubing down Pine Creek or enjoying a beverage on the deck while viewing a spectacular sunset, living at No. 262 is fun and easy,” the listing agent said.

This is the type of property where the next owners will not just be purchasing a home but rather a lifestyle. This is the place for those who engage in recreational and sporting activities, and those who simply want to immerse themselves in the relaxing beach atmosphere. Just down the road a bit, within walking distance are the Fairfield tennis courts, the Carl Dickman Par 3 golf course, and municipal ball fields. And because this house is positioned on a cul-de-sac, it is a safe place for joggers, dog-walkers and children bicycling. Also within the neighborhood is Pine Creek Playground and Old Dam Road Marsh Open Space, which has walking and nature trails with foot bridges and bird houses.

It’s not just the waterfront setting and neighborhood recreational amenities that make this house worth residency. The interior has its own assets.

This move-in-ready house is available for a quick closing, according to the agent. It has been totally renovated, professionally decorated and exquisitely furnished, the agent said. One of the best assets is “the most amazing home office with inspiring water views, extensive custom cabinetry and storage,” the agent said. That amazing office, which contains built-in bookshelves and a skylight, could end up being indispensable for someone who always works from home or if COVID-19 demands another lockdown preventing adults from going to their workplace and necessitating children return to distance learning.

Imagine walking up to the beautiful panoramic water views every day and embracing an indoor-outdoor lifestyle year-round. Enjoy those water views from the family room and kitchen, and from the raised deck. The family room has a door to the deck, a gas log fireplace against a wall of shiplap, and a modernistic ceiling fan. The family room is open to the dining room and kitchen. In the dining room there is a wet bar with glass-front cabinetry and a Marvel wine chiller.

In the kitchen there is a center island, quartz counters, custom cabinetry, white ceramic subway tile backsplash, and high-end appliances including a Wolf range, Sub-Zero refrigerator, and Bosch dishwasher. Also on the main living level is the living room, which has a beamed ceiling and ceiling fan.

On the second floor there are three bedrooms including the master suite, which features a private balcony/deck, sizable custom walk-in closet, skylights, ceiling fan, and full bath with a shower, and double vanity. The two additional bedrooms also have walk-in closets.

Comfortable beach-front living is only about two and a half miles away from town amenities including the Metro-North Railroad train station, retail shops, restaurants, the town center and the public library.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Ellen Fusco of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty at 203-257-7106 or efusco@williampitt.com.