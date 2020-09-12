On the Market: With a distinctive style, colonial Cape Cod ‘exudes charm’ in Easton

In the custom Poggenpohl kitchen features include zebrawood counters and Miele appliances. In the custom Poggenpohl kitchen features include zebrawood counters and Miele appliances. Photo: Al Filippone Associates And William Raveis Real Estate / Contributed Photo: Al Filippone Associates And William Raveis Real Estate / Contributed Image 1 of / 17 Caption Close On the Market: With a distinctive style, colonial Cape Cod ‘exudes charm’ in Easton 1 / 17 Back to Gallery

EASTON — There are plenty of houses within Fairfield County that comprise a décor of monochromatic grays and Carrera marble kitchens and baths. And that’s fine for those people who don’t mind replicating what so many other people have.

For those prospective homebuyers who prefer a different aesthetic and believe instead that a house should reflect the personality of its owners, rather than adhering to a general trend or playing follow-the-leader, there is a house worthy of consideration. The light gray colonial Cape Cod at 428 Westport Road in the Aspetuck neighborhood of Easton has a distinctive style. Some define its unusual interior décor as Boho chic; think upscale Bohemian, real upscale. Others simply think of it as elegantly unique.

It is the home of people who understand and appreciate high fashion and interior design. Perhaps not everyone would share that appreciation. If this home is purchased by someone who does not share the current owners’ taste they could simply paint the walls in neutral tones. And even if the next owners decided to keep this impeccable home’s décor and color scheme exactly as is, they could still infuse their own personality, furniture and furnishings, building on the existing decor to make it uniquely their own.

According to the listing agent, this 2,028-square-foot home “lives large and exudes charm,” and lots of it. Each of its 10 rooms is adorned in a different color and type of wall covering, much of it fabric rather than paper, and textured at that. The artistry continues in the dining room where the ceiling is hand-painted depicting a motif reminiscent of designs found in Tibetan sand mandalas. Yes, this house is not only aesthetically pleasing, it is quite calming as well, and so is the 1.72-acre level property on which this house sits.

The house is hidden from view of passing motorists, sitting behind a scrim of mature trees, and the entire property is bordered by woodlands that create a cocoon of privacy.

“You feel a million tranquil miles away, but shopping and restaurants are within 10 miles and less,” according to the agent, who underscores the point by providing prospective buyers with a list of local assets and the distance from the house for each. Greiser’s Coffee & Market and the U.S. Post Office are within walking distance only a half mile away. Easton Town Hall, the public library, and Samuel P. Senior Memorial Park is only eight-tenths of a mile away. Just a bit further away are several local farms including Sport Hill, Silverman’s and Sherwood farms.

Trader Joe’s and other shops and restaurants on Black Rock Turnpike in neighboring Fairfield are only 6.5 miles from this house. The downtown Fairfield Metro-North Railroad train station is 8.4 miles away. And Jennings Beach, also in Fairfield, is just about 10 miles away. Along the way, enjoy the placid, scenic view of Hemlock Reservoir not far from this house.

The pathway to the front door is dotted with manicured shrubbery. Inside, the spacious formal living room has a wood-burning fireplace. The dining room has sliding doors to a large covered porch, ideal for al fresco dining. The cozy den could also serve as a media room or a second home office. The current office also enjoys versatility. It could be converted to a nursery or another bedroom, if necessary. A second upstairs area contains two more bedrooms, a full bath, and a library/den.

Real Estate Listings

Although the house was built in 1942, its upgrades have brought it into the 21st century. Nowhere is that more evident than in the custom Poggenpohl kitchen. The German company is one of the leading international brand names in kitchen design. It features zebrawood counters and Miele appliances.

There are three bedrooms; the master suite enjoying a private wing. It features a large walk-in closet/dressing room with organizers and a built-in window seat with storage underneath. The sophisticated master bath has a Japanese soaking tub, bamboo flooring, glass shower, and large picture window looking over the tranquil yard.

The partially finished basement includes an office area that could also function as a learning center or play space, and plenty of storage space.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE: Colonial Cape Cod ADDRESS: 428 Westport Road PRICE: $595,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 10 FEATURES: 1.72-acre level property, attached two-car garage, new roof in 2019, full-house generator, hardwired commercial grade CO2 detectors and smoke alarms, move-in ready, covered deck; conveniently close to the Easton Public Library, Town Hall, and Samuel P. Senior Memorial Park; close to the U.S Post Office and Greiser’s Coffee & Market, only an hour’s drive to New York City; easy commute into Fairfield, Westport, Weston, and Monroe; proximity to Connecticut Golf Club (Easton), Aspetuck Valley Country Club and golf course (Weston), and H. Smith Richardson golf course (Fairfield); one wood-burning fireplace, attached under house two-car garage, zoned oil heat, full partially finished basement, pull-down attic stairs, private well, septic system, three bedrooms including master suite with bamboo flooring, two full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Samuel Staples Elementary, Helen Keller Middle, Joel Barlow High ASSESSMENT: $304,910 TAX RATE: 31.00 mills TAXES: $9,452

“Come fall in love with this designer colonial Cape,” the agent said.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house, contact Pam Baldwin Foarde of Al Filippone Associates and William Raveis Real Estate at 203-257-9110 or pamf@afahomes.com.