Image 1 of / 11 Caption Close Image 1 of 11 The Cape Cod Brown-colored custom-built colonial house at 99 Burrwood Common has a covered red brick patio or porch and a stone wall to a large yard with room for a pool. The Cape Cod Brown-colored custom-built colonial house at 99 Burrwood Common has a covered red brick patio or porch and a stone wall to a large yard with room for a pool. Image 2 of 11 The custom-built brown colonial house features a long, covered front porch and a wealth of amenities inside and out. The custom-built brown colonial house features a long, covered front porch and a wealth of amenities inside and out. Image 3 of 11 The formal dining room has a wall of built-in spaces for storage and display of culinary ware. The formal dining room has a wall of built-in spaces for storage and display of culinary ware. Image 4 of 11 The nearly two-story family room features a cathedral ceiling and provides access to the mudroom, home command center, and rear staircase. The nearly two-story family room features a cathedral ceiling and provides access to the mudroom, home command center, and rear staircase. Photo: Olson Photographic LLC Image 5 of 11 The sizable chef’s kitchen includes a brick pizza oven encased in Carrara marble and copper, counters of copper, cherry wood, and marble, a pot-filler, farm sink, large center island and high-end appliances. The sizable chef’s kitchen includes a brick pizza oven encased in Carrara marble and copper, counters of copper, cherry wood, and marble, a pot-filler, farm sink, large center island and high-end appliances. Image 6 of 11 The living room has a fireplace. The living room has a fireplace. Image 7 of 11 The spa-like marble master bath has two pedestal sinks, a soaking tub, and a large shower with a bench. The spa-like marble master bath has two pedestal sinks, a soaking tub, and a large shower with a bench. Image 8 of 11 The master suite features a sitting area, ceiling fan, two walk-in closets, and a spa-like marble bath. The master suite features a sitting area, ceiling fan, two walk-in closets, and a spa-like marble bath. Image 9 of 11 The covered patio comprises red brick in a herringbone pattern. The covered patio comprises red brick in a herringbone pattern. Image 10 of 11 On the lower level there is a tasting room and a 3,000-plus-bottle wine cellar. On the lower level there is a tasting room and a 3,000-plus-bottle wine cellar. Image 11 of 11 The tasting room has an exposed beam ceiling and a wet bar area with a sink and shelving. The tasting room has an exposed beam ceiling and a wet bar area with a sink and shelving. On the Market / Your chance to buy the builder’s home in Fairfield 1 / 11 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — The builder of the house at 99 Burrwood Common calls its exterior paint color Cape Cod Brown, but make no mistake: This is not a Cape Cod-style house, which is known for its “simplicity and charm,” according to the website antiquehome.org. Such houses usually have a fairly small footprint, too.

The custom-built house he constructed in 2009 as the residence for his own family is a colonial and contains 6,581 square feet of living space as well as enough amenities to keep family members occupied indefinitely. With the impending arrival of summer the family and their many guests (this is a great house for entertaining) can lounge on the sizable covered front porch or on the open air rear porch/patio with ceiling fans and a built-in gas grill. The rear porch looks over the very private backyard setting, which has been landscaped to accommodate an in-ground swimming pool.

They can spend their time making pizzas in their own custom brick pizza oven with a hand-made copper hood in the huge eat-in chef’s kitchen, and they can sit in the lower level tasting room imbibing the contents of a bottle or two in the wine cellar, which can accommodate more than 3,000 bottles. Then they can work off all those carbohydrates and sugar in the custom high-tech gym directly across from the tasting room.

This house sits on a two-acre level property in the Greenfield Hill neighborhood not far from the Connecticut Audubon Society and the Larsen Wildlife Sanctuary. May is the perfect time to purchase this house and prepare to enjoy the summer season there, and it’s the perfect time to live within such proximity to this nature center and its hiking trails. There are bird walks with a naturalist almost every week and May 18-20 is Migration Madness with a number of special activities including more than 30 bird walks and its inaugural Bird-a-thon. Keep eyes wide open. Some of those migrating song birds will find their way to this backyard.

Another great feature of this house is its location. It is less than five minutes to the Merritt Parkway and only about 10 minutes to downtown Fairfield and the train station.

While this house has a traditional appearance on the outside, inside it has a completely open floor plan and contemporary, casual feel. The house features hand-scraped hardwood flooring, 10-foot ceilings, and many finishing details with high-end materials. In other words, this is not your cookie-cutter home.

On the main living level there is an en suite guest bedroom, living and dining rooms, family room, and kitchen. The formal dining room has a wall of built-in spaces for storage and display of culinary ware. The living room - which can function as formal or casual, has a fireplace and French doors to the patio and yard. The patio comprises red brick in a herringbone pattern.

Chances are you haven’t seen a kitchen such as this. In addition to the pizza oven, which is encased in Carrara marble and copper, this kitchen features copper, cherry wood, and marble countertops, a wide-planked hardwood floor, a pot-filler, and a farm sink. There is a large center island and a peninsula counter, the latter of which has a long breakfast bar. A third counter area, which separates the kitchen and living room, also serves as bar space; ideal when entertaining. The high-end appliances include a commercial-size Viking Professional range top with four standard burners, one very large burner - which takes up the space of four standard burners, and a grill.

More Information ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE: Colonial ADDRESS: 99 Burrwood Common PRICE: $1,799,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 11 FEATURES: two-acre level property, custom indoor brick pizza oven, 3,000-plus-bottle wine cellar, tasting room, custom high-tech gym, located on a cul-de-sac, red brick covered patio, covered front porch, built-in gas grill, 10-foot ceilings, full home spray foam insulated, tank-less hot water, Sonos sound system (I-Phone controlled), 20 kw generator, one fireplace, central vacuum, rear stairs, underground sprinkler, 13-zoned air conditioning and natural gas heat, Thermopane windows, close to the Connecticut Audubon Society and the Larsen Wildlife Sanctuary, proximity to the Merritt Parkway, attached three-car garage, walk-up attic, full partially finished basement, ample storage, wood roof, stone wall, five bedrooms, four full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Burr Elementary, Tomlinson Middle, Fairfield Warde High ASSESSMENT: $1,276,730 TAX RATE: 25.82 mills TAXES: $32,965

Off the kitchen there is a dry bar area with a liquor cabinet and beverage refrigerator. This area of the house also contains the mudroom with built-in cubbies, and a small office or home command center. The family room has a two-story cathedral ceiling.

On the second floor there are four more bedrooms. The master suite features a sitting area, ceiling fan, two walk-in closets, and a spa-like marble bath with two pedestal sinks, a soaking tub, and a large shower with a bench. A spacious bonus room on this level is currently used as a playroom but could be a sixth bedroom if necessary.

On the lower level the tasting room has a bar area with a sink and shelving. The gym features a rubberized floor and mirrored wall.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Terry Keegan of Fairfield County Real Estate at 203-556-5327 or terryct@aol.com.