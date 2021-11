SOUTHPORT —With both a freestanding studio and a deep-water dock, the home at 523 Harbor Road has something for both the avid boater and the artist within, said listing agent Victoria Fingelly, of The Higgins Group.

“The elevation of the residence provides golf course and panoramic Long Island Sound views for miles,” she said of the hillside property in the heart of historic Southport Village.

Ample natural light and a graceful floor plan combine to offer both intimate spaces and the opportunity for large-scale entertaining that can spill onto the 0.75-acre property with several terraces, professional landscaping and stonework, as well as a built-in grill and hot tub.

The entrance hall with hardwood flooring and graceful staircase leads to the formal dining room and country kitchen with hardwood floors, a large dining area and breakfast bar, a full pantry and marble countertops and backsplash. Appliances include a Sub-Zero refrigerator, six-burner Wolf range and microwave and a second oven.

The family room features built-in bookcases and cabinetry, while the living room has a wood-burning fireplace. A sunroom flanked with bookcases offers a second gas fireplace and French doors to the terrace.

On the second floor, one finds the primary bedroom suite with walls of bookcases, a custom walk-in closet with built-ins and French doors to the sitting room/office and the deck. The master bath features radiant heated flooring, a limestone-top double vanity, private water closet and French doors to the deck.

There are three more en-suite family bedrooms on this level, as well as a hall laundry with sink.

The third floor features two more bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and a guest room with bookcases flanking a window seat. The home also offers a cedar closet and attic storage and a walk-out basement.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial ADDRESS: 523 Harbor Road, Fairfield PRICE: $8,137,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 13 FEATURES: Six-bedroom home on Southport Harbor in historic district, water and golf course views, professional landscaping, dock, mooring, two fireplaces, hardwood floors, French doors, balcony/deck, grill, hot tub, terrace, central air, three car detached garage, SCHOOLS: Mill Hill, Roger Ludlowe, Fairfield Ludlowe ASSESSMENT: $3,269,980 MILL RATE: 26.980 TAXES: $88,224 See More Collapse

The property also includes a charming studio cottage with floor-to-ceiling windows and a vaulted ceiling, a two-car garage with loft studio and a separate one-car garage. One of the two driveways is heated.

This house is on the market for nearly $8.14 million.

For details contact Victoria Fingelly of The Higgins Group at 203-610-0647 or victoriafingelly@gmail.com.