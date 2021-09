EASTON — The land around what is now Abbey Road Estates was originally destined for a Greek Orthodox abbey, but fate seems to have had other plans.

Now the area is a cul-de-sac neighborhood with the comforts of rural living of Easton about a mile from the shops, restaurants and amenities of Monroe.

One of 10 on the street, the home at 35 Abbey Road has been updated by the current owners, who bought the home in 2015, and benefits from underground utilities and public water, an unexpected bonus in Easton.

“I love that you have a full view and several access points to the expansive bluestone terrace that sets the stage for seasonal outdoor entertaining or quiet relaxation,” said Lori Auerbach, listing agent for Higgins Group Real Estate.

The five-bedroom home offers more than 8,600 square feet of living space that begins with a marble foyer with a sweeping staircase to the upper level. Deep molding and millwork speak to the attention to detail and classic style.

The foyer opens to a formal living room with gas fireplace and the formal dining room. The central great room leads to a media room on one side and the eat-in kitchen on the other.

Walls of windows beckon to the natural light and spotlight the stone terrace and rear yard.

The home’s kitchen features top-of-the-line appliances and a large island with prep sink. The first floor also includes a mudroom, library, laundry room and access to the three-car garage.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial ADDRESS: 35 Abbey Road, Easton PRICE: $1,695,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 14 FEATURES: Two master suites, formal living and dining rooms, game/media room, three fireplaces, central air and vacuum, audio system, three-car garage, French doors, bluestone terrace, spa bath, interior balcony, wet bar, underground utilities and sprinkler SCHOOLS: Samuel Staples, Helen Keller, Joel Barlow ASSESSMENT: $855,850 MILL RATE: 32.350 TAXES: $27,687 See More Collapse

The upper level includes two master suites, the primary of which offers a gas fireplace, two custom walk-in closets, a spa-like bath and office space that overlooks the foyer below. The second master suite features ample closets and a large bath.

Three additional bedrooms complete this level. A finished lower level offers flexible space for a playroom, game or media room and a home gym.

The three-acre property backs up to hiking trails and features landscaping incorporating specimen trees and perennials.

This house is on the market for nearly $1.7 million.

For details contact Lori Auerbach of Higgins Group Real Estate at 646-734-3514 or lori@vanderblue.com.