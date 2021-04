The following property transfers took place in Fairfield for the period of April 12 to 16.

170 Quarter Horse Lane: John J. Lauter Jr. to Sanjiv and Usha Vasvani Lamba, $2,950,000

131 Ruane Street: Steven Mula and Karen A. Smith to Scott L. Langlais and Jennifer L. Langlais, $680,000, part of mortgage

M/Grumman Fairfield Beach Road: Per F. Heilmann, AKA, Lydia Kirsten Heilman to 825 Fairfield Beach Road LLC, $1

1939 Bronson Road: Martha Tripodi to Erin Loren Albaridi, $995,000, part of a power of attorney, and a mortgage

112 Smedley Road: Amy D. Williams, David F. Williams and Sally A. Williams to Christina Toi and Stefan Toi, $589,000, part of a mortgage

30 Blake Drive: Samuel E. Gironda and Kimberly Medici to Eve Pensak and Steven Pensak, $625,000, part of a mortgage

390 Judd Street: Ramon E. Taveras and Maribel Taveras to Jaclyn E. Clifford and Thomas B. Clifford, $564,000, part of a mortgage

304 Homeland Street: John J. Cinti to Kacy Myshika and Richard Orsillo, $590,000, part of a mortgage

79 Cynthia Drive: Salvatore M. Busciolano and Leanora L. Busciolano to Craig Dwyer, $480,000

Unit 27, Fairfield Manor Condo: M&P Ventures LLC, to Saudin Hodzic, $165,000, part of a mortgage

265 South Benson Road: Sarah E. Harold to Nancy S. Lothrop, Trustee, Nancy S. Lothrop Revocable Trust, $905,000

2101-2102 Fairfield Beach Road: 2101-2102 Fairfield Beach Road LLC, to Richard J. Levy, $2,690,000

103 Weeping Willow Lane: SC Park Lane II LLC, to TMSL Properties LLC, $460,000. part of a mortgage, and an affidavit

3758 Black Rock Turnpike: Ravender P. Gill to Zachary Smith and Busakorn Smith, $480,000, part of a mortgage,

160 Rose Hill Road: Christian Mortinger and Guita F. Mortinger to Camilla S. Ferrera to Charles M. Lindsley, $2,495,000, part of a mortgage

331 Stratfield Road: 331 Stratfield LLC, to Jeffery M. Debany and Noemie Lafaurie Debany, $685,000, part of a mortgage

146 Sherwood Farm Road: John Kochersperger and Terri Kochersperger to Yves Monette and Nathalie Myara, $1,450,000, part of a mortgage