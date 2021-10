FAIRFIELD — The six-bedroom colonial at 883 Fairfield Beach Road ticks off all the features one looks for in a waterfront home, including a “front-row seat to Fairfield’s spectacular sunsets,” according to listing agent Jackie Davis, of William Raveis Real Estate.

It has “breathtaking water views from multiple levels and decks, spacious and high-end living and one of the best locations on the road with a peaceful private beach,” she said.