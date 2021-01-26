- CIAC winter plan: no state championships, Feb. 8 start
- Yates’ path leads to Colgate lacrosse
- Girls hockey follows CIAC’s lead, delays season
- Weston wins SWC South crown, first league title for Trojans
- Radman’s goal lifts Ludlowe over Fairfield Prep for FCIAC East Region...
- Ali Castro leads Trumbull past Ludlowe to capture FCIA East...
- Sacred Heart, coming off a 21-win season, will open the 2020-21 campaign with a game at Quinnipiac.
- Though school and soccer take up most of his time, he would not have it any other way after not knowing if any of it would be happening this summer. By Scott Ericson
- An independent high school-level tackle football league, attached to the Fairfield County Football League governing youth football, is attempting to begin play Saturday. The league, which hopes to play between six to eight games, has worked on... By Sean Patrick Bowley
- A look at some of the top performances in high school volleyball so far this season. By Dave Stewart
- Ludlowe, which has played 5-set matches in all three previous games, pushed things in that direction with a 25-21 victory in game 3. By Bill Bloxsom
- A look at some of the top CIAC girls volleyball players for the fall season. By Dave Stewart
- Guided the Prep swimming program to three CIAC State Open Championships (1998, 2007, 2012), two Class L titles (1980, 2007) and one Class LL championship (2012). By David Fierro
- The CIAC allowed the sport to move forward, saying it believes that by having players wear masks, the season could take place in gyms. By Dave Stewart
- School sports officials said they could not move forward with full contact football without the support of the Department of Health. By Joe Morelli
- Glenn Lungarini, the CIAC’s executive director, said in-person conditioning for fall sports can resume on Monday. It had been on pause since Aug. 14. By Joe Morelli
- CIAC asks to resume in-person conditioning, but delay the start of fall practices to Aug. 29 as talks with the Department of Health continue. By Sean Patrick Bowley
- The DPH remained firm on recommendations that schools have a chance to reopen before fall sports begin. Further meetings are needed to come to a consensus. By Sean Patrick Bowley
- High schools are facing changing logistics and challenges for moving forward with the season. The CIAC took three stances on the subject last week. By Dave Stewart
- After receiving a recommendation that schools should postpone football and volleyball until spring, the CIAC announced it would halt fall sports activities for the week. By Sean Patrick Bowley
- The CIAC Board of Control voted Wednesday to move forward with its plan for a shortened, regionalized plan for fall high school sports. By Sean Patrick Bowley
- NEW CANAAN — With many homes in the state still without power and some roads impassable, this weekend’s Grip It and Rip It 7-on-7 football tournament in New Canaan has been cancelled, tournament director Chris Silvestri said Thursday.... By Dave Stewart
- Brian Dinneen was behind the mike at West Haven High baseball and hockey games, George Burr founded a long-running baseball tournament and kept meticulous hockey statistics. By Michael Fornabaio
- Golfers Justin Rose, Tony Finau and Paul Casey are all returning to play in the Travelers Championship later this month, the tournament announced Monday. By Joe Morelli
- Former Trinity Catholic boys basketball coach Brian Kriftcher has been named to the same position at Notre Dame-Fairfield, the school announced Tuesday night. By Joe Morelli
- Reece Mansicalco will have two seasons of eligibility to play baseball for Coastal Carolina, the 2016 College World Series champion By Will Aldam