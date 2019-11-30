10-man Dortmund holds on to spoil Klinsmann debut at Hertha

BERLIN (AP) — Jürgen Klinsmann’s debut as Hertha Berlin coach ended in defeat as 10-man Borussia Dortmund held on for a 2-1 win in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Early goals from Jadon Sancho and Thorgan Hazard were enough for Dortmund to ease the pressure on coach Lucien Favre with his team’s first win in four games across all competitions.

Klinsmann, the former Germany, United States, and Bayern Munich coach, was hired by Hertha on Wednesday to replace the fired Ante Covic, but he couldn’t prevent a fifth straight league defeat.

Klinsmann started with three central defenders but it did little to address the problems evident in previous games as Dortmund scored in the 15th and 17th minutes.

Julian Brandt slid Sancho a ball between two Hertha defenders, and Achraf Hakimi set up Hazard while the home side was still reeling.

Hertha fought back with Vladimír Darida scoring in the 34th by deflecting Dodi Lukebakio’s effort from distance, and Dortmund received another blow before the break when Mats Hummels was sent off with his second yellow card for bringing down Davie Selke, who would have been through on goal.

Lukebakio struck the outside of the net from the resultant free kick.

Selke thought he’d equalized after the break, but the goal was ruled out through VAR for offside.

Hertha enjoyed much more of the ball in the second half but failed to get through with Dortmund sitting back and risking little.

Leipzig moved to the top of the Bundesliga with a 3-2 win at Paderborn. The result appeared to be decided early with Patrik Schick and Marcel Sabitzer scoring in the third and fourth minutes.

Timo Werner added another in the 26th, but Streli Mamba and Klaus Gjasula scored in the second half for Paderborn to set up an unexpectedly exciting finale.

Cologne drew at home with Augsburg 1-1, and Fortuna Düsseldorf drew at Hoffenheim 1-1.

Bayern Munich was hosting Bayer Leverkusen late.

