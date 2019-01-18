2 basketball coaches fire over 'inappropriate comments'

MILFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Roman Catholic school for girls in Connecticut has fired two male basketball coaches for allegedly making inappropriate comments.

Hearst Connecticut Media reports that Elizabeth Miller, head of school at Lauralton Hall in Milford, in an email said the head coach and his assistant were fired after an investigation into "unacceptable and inappropriate comments inconsistent with our mission and culture."

Neither the school nor the coaches detailed the nature of the comments.

Head coach Mike Maratea said he was "very upset" and said he wished "nothing but the best for Lauralton Hall.'

Assistant coach Scott Raffone called it "an unfortunate situation" and said he wished the team well.

The team has started the season 1-10.

