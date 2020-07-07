2020 L.A. Angels Schedule
Recommended Video:
|All Times EDT
July 24 at Oakland, 10:10 p.m.
July 25 at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
July 26 at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
July 27 at Oakland, 3:40 p.m.
July 28 Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
July 29 Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
July 30 Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
July 31 Houston, 9:10 p.m.
Aug. 1 Houston, 7:15 p.m.
Aug. 2 Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Aug. 4 at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Aug. 5 at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Aug. 6 at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Aug. 7 at Texas, 9:05 p.m.
Aug. 8 at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Aug. 9 at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Aug. 10 Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Aug. 11 Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Aug. 12 Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
Aug. 14 L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
Aug. 15 L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
Aug. 16 L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Aug. 17 San Francisco, 9:40 p.m.
Aug. 18 San Francisco, 4:10 p.m.
Aug. 19 at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Aug. 20 at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Aug. 21 at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Aug. 22 at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
Aug. 23 at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
Aug. 24 at Houston, 9:10 p.m.
Aug. 25 at Houston, 9:10 p.m.
Aug. 26 at Houston, 9:10 p.m.
Aug. 27 at Houston, 3:10 p.m.
Aug. 28 Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Aug. 29 Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Aug. 30 Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Aug. 31 Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Sept. 2 San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Sept. 3 San Diego, 7:10 p.m.
Sept. 4 Houston, 9:10 p.m.
Sept. 5 Houston, 9:10 p.m.
Sept. 6 Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Sept. 8 at Texas, 9:05 p.m.
Sept. 9 at Texas, 9:05 p.m.
Sept. 10 at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Sept. 11 at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Sept. 12 at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Sept. 13 at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Sept. 15 Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Sept. 16 Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Sept. 17 Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Sept. 18 Texas, 9:10 p.m.
Sept. 19 Texas, 7:15 p.m.
Sept. 20 Texas, 4:10 p.m.
Sept. 21 Texas, TBD
Sept. 22 at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Sept. 23 at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Sept. 25 at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
Sept. 26 at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Sept. 27 at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.