49ers' Exum fined $53,482 by NFL for hit on Rams' Woods

NEW YORK (AP) — San Francisco 49ers safety Antone Exum Jr. was fined $53,482 by the NFL for his hit on Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods last Sunday.

Exum was penalized for unnecessary roughness on the play in which he hit Woods in his midsection in the third quarter of the 49ers' 48-32 loss while breaking up a deep pass.

The Rams' Samson Ebukam was also fined $26,739 on Saturday for unnecessary roughness when he lowered his head to initiate contact on a tackle.

Miami's Kiko Alonso and Robert Quinn were docked $10,026 for unnecessary roughness, and Buffalo's Jordan Mills was fined $13,369 for unsportsmanlike conduct after they were all ejected for their roles in a skirmish between the teams last Sunday.

With Bills quarterback Josh Allen already sliding in the third quarter of Buffalo's 42-17 win, Alonso dived in front of him and kicked the quarterback in the helmet. A scuffle broke out amid a group of players, and Quinn ran in and dived atop the pile.

Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was also fined $10,026 for unsportsmanlike conduct during a play in the fourth quarter of that game.

Chicago punter Pat O'Donnell has to pay $15,000 after he was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct when he was on the sideline but too close to the side judge, who tripped over him and immediately threw the flag. Bears teammate Deon Bush was fined $10,026 for a facemask penalty against Minnesota.

Also docked for unnecessary roughness were Cincinnati's Alex Redmond ($26,739), Indianapolis' George Odum ($20,054) and Pittsburgh's Ramon Foster ($10,026).

Dallas' Antwaun Woods and Kansas City teammates Tyreek Hill and Demarcus Robinson were each fined $10,026 for unsportsmanlike conduct after they were flagged in their games for taunting.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL