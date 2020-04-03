49ers sign Benjamin, Compton to one-year free agent deals

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Wide receiver Travis Benjamin and offensive lineman Tom Compton have signed one-year deals with the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers.

Benjamin is a ninth-year pro who has caught 19 touchdown passes and returned four punts for scores in his eight NFL seasons in Cleveland (2012-15) and with the Chargers (2016-19). His 2019 season was cut short by a thigh injury.

Also a ninth-year pro, Compton is joining his sixth team in the last six seasons. After playing for Washington from 2012-15, Compton played in Atlanta (2016), Chicago (2017), Minnesota (2018) and for the Jets last year.

Compton has played in 101 career games, including 14 for the Jets, five of them starts.

