AFC Expanded Individual Leaders

Week 5 LEADING SCORERS SCORING, NONKICKERS TD Rus Rec Ret X2 Pts Ekeler, LAC 7 4 3 0 1 44 Henry, Ten 7 7 0 0 1 44 Williams, LAC 6 0 6 0 1 38 Hunt, Cle 5 5 0 0 1 32 Brown, Bal 5 0 5 0 0 30 Chase, Cin 5 0 5 0 0 30 Knox, Buf 5 0 5 0 0 30 Chubb, Cle 4 4 0 0 0 24 Hill, KC 4 0 4 0 0 24 Kelce, KC 4 0 4 0 0 24 Moss, Buf 4 3 1 0 0 24 J.Robinson, Jac 4 4 0 0 0 24 Sanders, Buf 4 0 4 0 0 24 Agnew, Jac 3 0 0 1 0 18 C.Davis, NYJ 3 0 3 0 0 18 Harris, Pit 3 2 1 0 0 18 Jacobs, Las 3 3 0 0 0 18 D.Johnson, Pit 3 0 3 0 0 18 Mixon, Cin 3 3 0 0 0 18 Murray, Bal 3 3 0 0 0 18 Pascal, Ind 3 0 3 0 0 18 Taylor, Ind 3 2 1 0 0 18 Andrews, Bal 2 0 2 0 2 16 Jackson, Bal 2 2 0 0 2 16 Higgins, Cin 2 0 2 0 1 14 Parham, LAC 2 0 2 0 1 14 21 tied 2 0 2 0 0 12 ___ LEADING SCORERS SCORING, KICKERS PAT FG Lg Pts Bass, Buf 19\/19 11\/12 48 52 Folk, NE 6\/8 14\/15 52 48 McManus, Den 9\/9 11\/11 47 42 Tucker, Bal 9\/9 11\/12 66 42 Blankenship, Ind 7\/8 11\/14 48 40 McLaughlin, Cle 13\/13 9\/9 57 40 Carlson, Las 9\/10 10\/11 55 39 Bullock, Ten 10\/11 9\/11 46 37 Boswell, Pit 10\/10 8\/9 56 34 Butker, KC 19\/19 5\/5 54 34 McPherson, Cin 13\/13 5\/8 53 28 Vizcaino, LAC 10\/14 6\/7 46 28 Sanders, Mia 8\/8 5\/6 50 23 Slye, SF 8\/9 5\/6 53 23 Ammendola, NYJ 3\/4 6\/7 49 21 Lambo, Jac 5\/7 0\/3 0 5 ___ LEADING PASSERS Pct Avg Pct Pct Rating Att Comp Comp Yds Gain TD TD Long Int Int Points Burrow, Cin 145 104 71.7 1269 8.75 11 7.6 70t 6 4.1 106.4 Bridgewater, Den 149 104 69.8 1180 7.92 7 4.7 55 1 0.7 106.1 Mahomes, KC 195 135 69.2 1490 7.64 16 8.2 75t 6 3.1 106.1 Herbert, LAC 207 139 67.2 1576 7.61 13 6.3 72t 3 1.4 104.7 Jackson, Bal 167 112 67.1 1519 9.1 8 4.8 49t 3 1.8 104.4 Allen, Buf 183 114 62.3 1370 7.49 12 6.6 61 2 1.1 102.5 Wentz, Ind 173 113 65.3 1322 7.64 7 4.0 76t 1 0.6 99.4 Mayfield, Cle 145 97 66.9 1240 8.55 4 2.8 71t 2 1.4 96.9 Carr, Las 205 131 63.9 1605 7.83 8 3.9 61t 4 2.0 92.8 Tannehill, Ten 173 110 63.6 1251 7.23 6 3.5 51 3 1.7 89.5 M.Jones, NE 190 135 71.1 1243 6.54 5 2.6 32 5 2.6 86.4 Roethlisberger, Pit 195 124 63.6 1286 6.6 6 3.1 59 4 2.1 84.3 Brissett, Mia 158 103 65.2 858 5.43 4 2.5 42 2 1.3 82.2 Mills, Hou 96 59 61.5 669 6.97 5 5.2 67t 5 5.2 78.0 Lawrence, Jac 175 104 59.4 1146 6.55 6 3.4 58 8 4.6 71.3 Z.Wilson, NYJ 171 98 57.3 1117 6.53 4 2.3 54 9 5.3 62.9 ___ LEADING PASS RECEIVERS RECEPTIONS No Yds Avg Long TD Hill, KC 37 516 13.9 75t 4 Allen, LAC 34 369 10.9 42 1 Cooks, Hou 31 392 12.6 52 1 Meyers, NE 31 302 9.7 27 0 Williams, LAC 31 471 15.2 72t 6 Kelce, KC 30 369 12.3 46t 4 Andrews, Bal 29 400 13.8 41 2 Pittman, Ind 29 368 12.7 42t 1 Brown, Bal 28 451 16.1 49t 5 Diggs, Buf 28 374 13.4 61 1 Harris, Pit 28 198 7.1 25t 1 Renfrow, Las 28 305 10.9 27 2 Waller, Las 28 319 11.4 29 2 Boyd, Cin 27 283 10.5 33 1 Waddle, Mia 27 231 8.6 36 1 Beasley, Buf 26 215 8.3 22 0 ___ YARDS Yds No Avg Long TD Hill, KC 516 37 13.9 75t 4 Williams, LAC 471 31 15.2 72t 6 Chase, Cin 456 23 19.8 70t 5 Brown, Bal 451 28 16.1 49t 5 Andrews, Bal 400 29 13.8 41 2 Cooks, Hou 392 31 12.6 52 1 Sutton, Den 377 25 15.1 55 1 Diggs, Buf 374 28 13.4 61 1 Allen, LAC 369 34 10.9 42 1 Kelce, KC 369 30 12.3 46t 4 Pittman, Ind 368 29 12.7 42t 1 Ruggs, Las 348 17 20.5 61t 1 Claypool, Pit 341 20 17.1 59 1 Sanders, Buf 322 19 16.9 41 4 Waller, Las 319 28 11.4 29 2 D.Johnson, Pit 305 25 12.2 50t 3 Renfrow, Las 305 28 10.9 27 2 ___ LEADING RUSHERS Att Yards Avg Long TD Henry, Ten 142 640 4.5 60t 7 Chubb, Cle 90 523 5.8 52t 4 J.Robinson, Jac 67 387 5.8 58 4 Mixon, Cin 93 386 4.2 27 3 Ekeler, LAC 67 349 5.2 20 4 Jackson, Bal 56 341 6.1 31 2 Taylor, Ind 73 327 4.5 38 2 Harris, Pit 78 307 3.9 20 2 Edwards-Helaire, KC 65 304 4.7 17 0 Hunt, Cle 55 295 5.4 33 5 Singletary, Buf 55 284 5.2 46t 1 Gordon, Den 60 282 4.7 70t 2 J.Williams, Den 54 247 4.6 49 1 Harris, NE 63 230 3.7 35 2 Ingram, Hou 68 212 3.1 12 1 Allen, Buf 35 188 5.4 22 2 ___ TOTAL YARDS FROM SCRIMMAGE Total Rush Rec Henry, Ten 765 640 125 Hill, KC 561 45 516 Chubb, Cle 558 523 35 Ekeler, LAC 543 349 194 Taylor, Ind 524 327 197 Harris, Pit 505 307 198 J.Robinson, Jac 475 387 88 Williams, LAC 471 0 471 Brown, Bal 456 5 451 Chase, Cin 454 -2 456 Hunt, Cle 444 295 149 Mixon, Cin 417 386 31 Andrews, Bal 400 0 400 Cooks, Hou 397 5 392 Gordon, Den 378 282 96 Sutton, Den 377 0 377 Diggs, Buf 374 0 374 Pittman, Ind 373 5 368 Allen, LAC 369 0 369 Kelce, KC 369 0 369 Edwards-Helaire, KC 365 304 61 Claypool, Pit 363 22 341 Ruggs, Las 357 9 348 Jackson, Bal 341 341 0 Sanders, Buf 329 7 322 J.Williams, Den 322 247 75 Waller, Las 319 0 319 Singletary, Buf 306 284 22 D.Johnson, Pit 305 0 305 Renfrow, Las 305 0 305 C.Davis, NYJ 302 0 302 Meyers, NE 302 0 302 T.Patrick, Den 302 0 302 Gaskin, Mia 298 167 131 Watkins, Bal 292 0 292 Boyd, Cin 283 0 283 Moss, Buf 278 184 94 Harris, NE 276 230 46 Shenault, Jac 272 20 252 Knox, Buf 261 0 261 ___ LEADING PUNTERS Ret In Net No Yds Lg Avg TB Blk Ret Yds 20 Avg Cole, Las 23 1202 70 52.3 1 0 13 179 10 43.6 Bailey, NE 17 847 68 49.8 3 1 7 72 7 42.1 Cooke, Jac 22 1076 64 48.9 0 0 9 82 8 45.2 Morstead, NYJ 17 807 59 47.5 0 0 7 79 6 42.8 Sanchez, Ind 16 759 57 47.4 0 0 10 79 6 42.5 Koch, Bal 20 944 57 47.2 1 0 10 86 7 41.9 Long, LAC 14 646 63 46.1 0 0 9 85 6 40.1 Martin, Den 23 1047 68 45.5 2 0 6 68 13 40.8 Johnston, Hou 24 1092 61 45.5 1 0 12 79 9 41.4 Huber, Cin 22 984 61 44.7 3 0 4 35 9 40.3 Haack, Buf 14 622 60 44.4 3 1 5 10 5 39.4 Harvin, Pit 18 787 63 43.7 0 0 8 71 7 39.8 Palardy, Mia 22 950 61 43.2 2 0 10 61 8 38.6 Gillan, Cle 15 627 54 41.8 1 0 7 49 5 37.2 ___ PUNT RETURN LEADERS No Yards Avg Long TD Duvernay, Bal 11 189 17.2 42 0 Rogers, Ten 9 120 13.3 22 0 Spencer, Den 10 108 10.8 25 0 Felton, Cle 18 171 9.5 24 0 Olszewski, NE 9 80 8.9 18 0 McKenzie, Buf 11 91 8.3 20 0 Phillips, Cin 11 88 8.0 16 0 Renfrow, Las 10 76 7.6 17 0 Roberts, Hou 7 30 4.3 11 0 ___ KICKOFF RETURN LEADERS No YARDS Avg Long TD Agnew, Jac 8 250 31.3 102t 1 McCloud, Pit 10 248 24.8 40 0 Pringle, KC 13 321 24.7 33 0 B.Wilson, Cin 10 238 23.8 44 0 Roberts, Hou 14 295 21.1 38 0 Rountree, LAC 7 117 16.7 24 0 Rogers, Ten 7 114 16.3 19 0 ___ INTERCEPTION LEADERS Int Yds Long TD Hyde, Buf 3 37 26t 1 L.Wilson, Cin 3 31 18 0 Mathieu, KC 2 50 34t 1 Reid, Hou 2 45 24 0 L.Johnson, Hou 2 32 32 0 Samuel, LAC 2 26 26 0 Byard, Ten 2 12 12 0 Jackson, NE 2 1 1 0 Averett, Bal 2 0 0 0 Roberts, Mia 1 85 85t 1 Sterns, Den 1 46 46 0 Awuzie, Cin 1 42 42 0 Simmons, Den 1 35 35 0 Moore, Ind 1 32 32 0 Poyer, Buf 1 26 26 0 J.Johnson, Buf 1 25 25 0 Wingard, Jac 1 23 23 0 McCourty, NE 1 22 22 0 Hargreaves, Hou 1 18 18 0 Edmunds, Pit 1 15 15 0 James, LAC 1 15 15 0 Matakevich, Buf 1 15 15 0 Mullen, Las 1 15 15 0 Wallace, Buf 1 14 14 0 Fulton, Ten 1 13 13 0 Jackson, Den 1 7 7 0 Edmunds, Buf 1 4 4 0 Leonard, Ind 1 4 4 0 Rousseau, Buf 1 3 3 0 Howard, Mia 1 1 1 0 Kirksey, Hou 1 1 1 0 Phillips, NE 1 1 1 0 Gilman, LAC 1 0 0 0 Hughes, KC 1 0 0 0 J.Jones, NE 1 0 0 0 Pierre, Pit 1 0 0 0 Smith, Cle 1 0 0 0 Surtain, Den 1 0 0 0 Williams, Cle 1 0 0 0 Willis, Ind 1 0 0 0 Young, Bal 1 0 0 0 ___ LEADERS IN SACKS Sacks Garrett, Cle 7.0 Judon, NE 6.5 T.Watt, Pit 5.0 Hendrickson, Cin 4.5 Landry, Ten 4.5 Miller, Den 4.5 Quinn.Williams, NYJ 3.5 Danna, KC 3.0 Franklin-Myers, NYJ 3.0 B.Hill, Cin 3.0 Mercilus, Hou 3.0 Oweh, Bal 3.0 Rousseau, Buf 3.0 Uche, NE 3.0 Adeniyi, Ten 2.5 J.Allen, Jac 2.5 Bosa, LAC 2.5 Thomas, Las 2.5 Bowser, Bal 2.0 Bush, Pit 2.0 Clowney, Cle 2.0 Crosby, Las 2.0 Fackrell, LAC 2.0 Gotsis, Jac 2.0 Greenard, Hou 2.0 Huff, NYJ 2.0 Johnson, Den 2.0 Br.Jones, Mia 2.0 Jones, KC 2.0 Lotulelei, Buf 2.0 Muhammad, Ind 2.0 Ngakoue, Las 2.0 Philon, Las 2.0 Reed, Den 2.0 Sterns, Den 2.0 Turay, Ind 2.0 Wilkins, Mia 2.0 Young, Bal 2.0 12 tied 1.5 ___