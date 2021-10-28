AFC Expanded Individual Leaders

Week 8 LEADING SCORERS SCORING, NONKICKERS TD Rus Rec Ret X2 Pts Henry, Ten 10 10 0 0 1 62 Ekeler, LAC 7 4 3 0 1 44 Williams, LAC 6 0 6 0 1 38 Brown, Bal 6 0 6 0 0 36 Chase, Cin 6 0 6 0 0 36 Taylor, Ind 6 5 1 0 0 36 Hunt, Cle 5 5 0 0 1 32 Knox, Buf 5 0 5 0 1 32 Harris, NE 5 5 0 0 0 30 Hill, KC 5 0 5 0 0 30 Jacobs, Las 5 5 0 0 0 30 Mixon, Cin 5 4 1 0 0 30 J.Robinson, Jac 5 5 0 0 0 30 Uzomah, Cin 5 0 5 0 0 30 Alie-Cox, Ind 4 0 4 0 0 24 Chubb, Cle 4 4 0 0 0 24 C.Davis, NYJ 4 0 4 0 0 24 Harris, Pit 4 2 2 0 0 24 Henry, NE 4 0 4 0 0 24 Kelce, KC 4 0 4 0 0 24 Moss, Buf 4 3 1 0 0 24 Murray, Bal 4 4 0 0 0 24 Sanders, Buf 4 0 4 0 0 24 Williams, KC 4 4 0 0 0 24 Andrews, Bal 3 0 3 0 2 22 Tannehill, Ten 3 3 0 0 1 20 Agnew, Jac 3 0 0 1 0 18 Drake, Las 3 2 1 0 0 18 Fant, Den 3 0 3 0 0 18 Gaskin, Mia 3 0 3 0 0 18 Gordon, Den 3 2 1 0 0 18 D.Johnson, Pit 3 0 3 0 0 18 Jones, Jac 3 0 3 0 0 18 Pascal, Ind 3 0 3 0 0 18 T.Patrick, Den 3 0 3 0 0 18 Waddle, Mia 3 0 3 0 0 18 ___ LEADING SCORERS SCORING, KICKERS PAT FG Lg Pts Bass, Buf 21\/21 14\/15 52 63 Folk, NE 15\/18 16\/17 52 63 Carlson, Las 16\/18 14\/16 55 58 Tucker, Bal 15\/15 14\/15 66 57 Bullock, Ten 17\/18 13\/15 51 56 McManus, Den 14\/14 12\/12 47 50 McPherson, Cin 22\/22 9\/12 53 49 McLaughlin, Cle 17\/17 10\/11 57 47 Boswell, Pit 12\/12 11\/12 56 45 Butker, KC 23\/23 7\/8 54 44 Blankenship, Ind 7\/8 11\/14 48 40 Sanders, Mia 14\/14 7\/10 50 35 Slye, SF 8\/10 7\/8 56 29 Vizcaino, LAC 10\/15 6\/7 46 28 Ammendola, NYJ 4\/5 6\/8 49 22 Wright, Jac 6\/7 3\/4 54 15 ___ LEADING PASSERS Pct Avg Pct Pct Rating Att Comp Comp Yds Gain TD TD Long Int Int Points Burrow, Cin 212 146 68.9 1956 9.23 17 8.0 82t 8 3.8 108.9 Allen, Buf 230 149 64.8 1723 7.49 15 6.5 61 3 1.3 103.6 Wentz, Ind 219 141 64.4 1695 7.74 11 5.0 76t 1 0.5 102.8 Carr, Las 266 180 67.7 2269 8.53 12 4.5 61t 5 1.9 101.2 Bridgewater, Den 231 162 70.1 1701 7.36 12 5.2 55 5 2.2 99.5 Herbert, LAC 246 161 65.4 1771 7.2 14 5.7 72t 4 1.6 98.8 Mahomes, KC 277 187 67.5 2093 7.56 18 6.5 75t 9 3.2 97.9 Mayfield, Cle 173 116 67.1 1474 8.52 6 3.5 71t 3 1.7 97.8 Jackson, Bal 225 146 64.9 1943 8.64 10 4.4 49t 5 2.2 97.7 Tagovailoa, Mia 118 82 69.5 835 7.08 7 5.9 36 4 3.4 95.1 M.Jones, NE 247 174 70.4 1779 7.2 9 3.6 75t 6 2.4 92.8 Tannehill, Ten 229 149 65.1 1737 7.59 7 3.1 51 5 2.2 89.0 Roethlisberger, Pit 235 153 65.1 1515 6.45 7 3.0 59 4 1.7 86.0 Brissett, Mia 159 104 65.4 883 5.55 4 2.5 42 2 1.3 82.9 Lawrence, Jac 216 129 59.7 1465 6.78 7 3.2 58 8 3.7 75.5 Mills, Hou 171 111 64.9 1047 6.12 5 2.9 67t 7 4.1 74.4 ___ LEADING PASS RECEIVERS RECEPTIONS No Yds Avg Long TD Hill, KC 52 641 12.3 75t 5 Cooks, Hou 45 502 11.2 52 1 Kelce, KC 45 533 11.8 46t 4 Waddle, Mia 44 384 8.7 36 3 Meyers, NE 41 390 9.5 27 0 Allen, LAC 39 419 10.7 42 1 Renfrow, Las 38 399 10.5 27 2 Sutton, Den 38 539 14.2 55 2 Andrews, Bal 37 516 13.9 41 3 Brown, Bal 37 566 15.3 49t 6 Diggs, Buf 37 463 12.5 61 2 Gesicki, Mia 37 427 11.5 32 2 Chase, Cin 35 754 21.5 82t 6 Fant, Den 35 312 8.9 26 3 Pittman, Ind 35 508 14.5 57 2 Harris, Pit 34 244 7.2 25t 2 D.Johnson, Pit 34 376 11.1 50t 3 ___ YARDS Yds No Avg Long TD Chase, Cin 754 35 21.5 82t 6 Hill, KC 641 52 12.3 75t 5 Brown, Bal 566 37 15.3 49t 6 Sutton, Den 539 38 14.2 55 2 Kelce, KC 533 45 11.8 46t 4 Andrews, Bal 516 37 13.9 41 3 Pittman, Ind 508 35 14.5 57 2 Cooks, Hou 502 45 11.2 52 1 Williams, LAC 498 33 15.1 72t 6 Ruggs, Las 469 24 19.5 61t 2 Diggs, Buf 463 37 12.5 61 2 Gesicki, Mia 427 37 11.5 32 2 Allen, LAC 419 39 10.7 42 1 Sanders, Buf 413 24 17.2 41 4 Renfrow, Las 399 38 10.5 27 2 Meyers, NE 390 41 9.5 27 0 ___ LEADING RUSHERS Att Yards Avg Long TD Henry, Ten 191 869 4.6 76t 10 Taylor, Ind 105 579 5.5 83 5 Mixon, Cin 123 539 4.4 27 4 Chubb, Cle 90 523 5.8 52t 4 Jackson, Bal 76 480 6.3 31 2 J.Robinson, Jac 84 460 5.5 58 5 Harris, NE 95 437 4.6 35 5 Harris, Pit 102 388 3.8 20 2 Hunt, Cle 69 361 5.2 33 5 Ekeler, LAC 73 356 4.9 20 4 Gordon, Den 78 350 4.5 70t 2 J.Williams, Den 69 320 4.6 49 1 Singletary, Buf 60 311 5.2 46t 1 Edwards-Helaire, KC 65 304 4.7 17 0 Gaskin, Mia 54 243 4.5 18 0 Allen, Buf 44 214 4.9 22 2 ___ TOTAL YARDS FROM SCRIMMAGE Total Rush Rec Henry, Ten 1023 869 154 Taylor, Ind 792 579 213 Chase, Cin 752 -2 754 Hill, KC 704 63 641 Harris, Pit 632 388 244 Mixon, Cin 629 539 90 Ekeler, LAC 598 356 242 J.Robinson, Jac 576 460 116 Brown, Bal 571 5 566 Chubb, Cle 558 523 35 Sutton, Den 539 0 539 Kelce, KC 533 0 533 Hunt, Cle 522 361 161 Andrews, Bal 516 0 516 Pittman, Ind 516 8 508 Cooks, Hou 507 5 502 Williams, LAC 498 0 498 Harris, NE 497 437 60 Ruggs, Las 485 16 469 Gordon, Den 483 350 133 Jackson, Bal 480 480 0 Diggs, Buf 463 0 463 J.Williams, Den 442 320 122 Gesicki, Mia 427 0 427 Sanders, Buf 420 7 413 Allen, LAC 419 0 419 D.Johnson, Pit 401 25 376 Renfrow, Las 399 0 399 Meyers, NE 390 0 390 Gaskin, Mia 389 243 146 Waddle, Mia 386 2 384 Claypool, Pit 380 22 358 Bourne, NE 378 28 350 Waller, Las 378 0 378 Edwards-Helaire, KC 365 304 61 T.Patrick, Den 360 0 360 A.Brown, Ten 357 3 354 C.Davis, NYJ 349 0 349 Singletary, Buf 349 311 38 Drake, Las 347 160 187 ___ LEADING PUNTERS Ret In Net No Yds Lg Avg TB Blk Ret Yds 20 Avg Cole, Las 29 1524 71 52.6 3 0 14 185 13 44.1 Long, LAC 19 908 69 47.8 1 0 12 129 7 39.9 Morstead, NYJ 19 907 59 47.7 0 0 9 109 6 42.0 Bailey, NE 22 1043 68 47.4 3 2 9 71 10 41.5 Cooke, Jac 26 1228 64 47.2 0 0 9 82 9 44.1 Huber, Cin 29 1363 61 47.0 4 0 9 97 11 40.8 Sanchez, Ind 27 1249 79 46.3 1 0 14 103 10 41.7 Koch, Bal 28 1294 57 46.2 2 0 13 106 10 41.0 Johnston, Hou 36 1648 69 45.8 2 0 16 114 15 41.5 Martin, Den 31 1413 68 45.6 2 0 9 86 15 41.5 Harvin, Pit 25 1122 63 44.9 1 0 11 91 11 40.4 Haack, Buf 16 715 60 44.7 3 1 6 10 5 40.3 Gillan, Cle 20 888 65 44.4 1 0 11 73 7 39.8 Palardy, Mia 29 1262 61 43.5 3 0 11 78 11 39.4 ___ PUNT RETURN LEADERS No Yards Avg Long TD Duvernay, Bal 16 270 16.9 42 0 Rogers, Ten 10 120 12.0 22 0 Olszewski, NE 12 133 11.1 23 0 Spencer, Den 12 124 10.3 25 0 Felton, Cle 22 213 9.7 24 0 McCloud, Pit 10 83 8.3 15 0 Renfrow, Las 12 96 8.0 17 0 McKenzie, Buf 13 97 7.5 20 0 Phillips, Cin 15 108 7.2 16 0 Hines, Ind 9 49 5.4 13 0 Roberts, LAC 8 33 4.1 11 0 ___ KICKOFF RETURN LEADERS No YARDS Avg Long TD Agnew, Jac 11 305 27.7 102t 1 McKenzie, Buf 9 244 27.1 75 0 Duvernay, Bal 9 226 25.1 47 0 McCloud, Pit 13 321 24.7 40 0 Pringle, KC 14 344 24.6 33 0 Berrios, NYJ 9 215 23.9 38 0 Schwartz, Cle 9 215 23.9 35 0 B.Wilson, Cin 10 238 23.8 44 0 Roberts, LAC 18 386 21.4 38 0 Spencer, Den 11 198 18.0 23 0 ___ INTERCEPTION LEADERS Int Yds Long TD L.Wilson, Cin 4 31 18 0 L.Johnson, Hou 3 47 32 0 Hyde, Buf 3 37 26t 1 Byard, Ten 3 28 16 0 Jackson, NE 3 1 1 0 Mathieu, KC 2 50 34t 1 Reid, Hou 2 45 24 0 Dugger, NE 2 43 29 0 Poyer, Buf 2 43 26 0 Samuel, LAC 2 26 26 0 White, LAC 2 22 22 0 Leonard, Ind 2 8 4 0 Howard, Mia 2 1 1 0 Averett, Bal 2 0 0 0 Willis, Ind 2 0 0 0 Roberts, Mia 1 85 85t 1 Sterns, Den 1 46 46 0 Awuzie, Cin 1 42 42 0 Moehrig, Las 1 35 35 0 Simmons, Den 1 35 35 0 Moore, Ind 1 32 32 0 J.Johnson, Buf 1 25 25 0 Wingard, Jac 1 23 23 0 McCourty, NE 1 22 22 0 Hargreaves, Hou 1 18 18 0 Edmunds, Pit 1 15 15 0 James, LAC 1 15 15 0 Matakevich, Buf 1 15 15 0 Mullen, Las 1 15 15 0 Wallace, Buf 1 14 14 0 Fulton, Ten 1 13 13 0 Rodgers, Ind 1 12 12 0 Lawson, Jac 1 11 11 0 Jackson, Den 1 7 7 0 Abram, Las 1 6 6 0 Edmunds, Buf 1 4 4 0 X.Rhodes, Ind 1 4 4 0 Rousseau, Buf 1 3 3 0 Gay, KC 1 1 1 0 Kirksey, Hou 1 1 1 0 Phillips, NE 1 1 1 0 Elliott, Bal 1 0 0 0 Facyson, Las 1 0 0 0 Gilman, LAC 1 0 0 0 Hughes, KC 1 0 0 0 Humphrey, Bal 1 0 0 0 J.Johnson, Cle 1 0 0 0 J.Jones, NE 1 0 0 0 Pierre, Pit 1 0 0 0 R.Evans, Ten 1 0 0 0 Smith, Cle 1 0 0 0 Surtain, Den 1 0 0 0 Wharton, KC 1 0 0 0 Williams, Cle 1 0 0 0 Young, Bal 1 0 0 0 ___ LEADERS IN SACKS Sacks Garrett, Cle 9.5 Landry, Ten 7.5 T.Watt, Pit 7.0 Hendrickson, Cin 6.5 Judon, NE 6.5 Greenard, Hou 6.0 Crosby, Las 5.0 Miller, Den 4.5 Hubbard, Cin 4.0 Ngakoue, Las 4.0 Autry, Ten 3.5 Bosa, LAC 3.5 Clowney, Cle 3.5 Quinn.Williams, NYJ 3.5 Buckner, Ind 3.0 Danna, KC 3.0 Franklin-Myers, NYJ 3.0 B.Hill, Cin 3.0 Mercilus, GB 3.0 Muhammad, Ind 3.0 Oweh, Bal 3.0 Rousseau, Buf 3.0 Uche, NE 3.0 Adeniyi, Ten 2.5 J.Allen, Jac 2.5 Bowser, Bal 2.5 Ogbah, Mia 2.5 Ogunjobi, Cin 2.5 Simmons, Ten 2.5 Thomas, Las 2.5 18 tied 2.0 ___