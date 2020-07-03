AL MVP Trout still doesn't feel comfortable about this year

Recommended Video:

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Reigning American League MVP Mike Trout participated in the Los Angeles Angels first workout of summer camp, but said before Friday's practice that he hasn't made a final decision on playing this year.

Trout and his wife, Jessica, are expecting the couple's first child in August. The outfielder said his mindset is to play in the virus-delayed season, but a lot will hinge on how he feels the next couple weeks.

“Honestly, I still don’t feel that comfortable," he said. “It’s going to be tough. I don’t want to test positive. I don’t want to bring it back to my wife. If I test positive and we have the baby, I have to be there. That's my first child. If I or Jess don’t see the baby for 14 days, we’re going to be upset.

“It’s a tough situation we’re in. I have to play it by ear. You don't know what is going to happen with the number of positive tests,” he said.

The three-time AL MVP continues to have discussions with general manager Billy Eppler and manager Joe Maddon. Trout wore an N-95 mask throughout the two-hour workout at Angel Stadium.

FILE - In this April 15, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Mike Trout smiles in the dugout after he scored on a home run by Brian Goodwin against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas. If Major League Baseball and the players' union can partially save its 2020 season, the potential 60-to 70-game season would be much shorter than the usual 162-game grind. It would look much more like a college baseball season. “If there's 60 games on the schedule, someone like Mike Trout is going to play 60 games,” former major league baseball player and college coach Tracy Woodson said. less FILE - In this April 15, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Mike Trout smiles in the dugout after he scored on a home run by Brian Goodwin against the Texas Rangers during the first inning ... more Photo: Michael Ainsworth, AP Photo: Michael Ainsworth, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close AL MVP Trout still doesn't feel comfortable about this year 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Trout did leave open the possibility of possibly not playing until the baby arrives.

Maddon, in his first season with the Angels after four years with the Chicago Cubs, said he had a good conversation with Trout last night and that he empathizes with everything he is facing.

“Everybody's truth matters right now. That's the one thing I have appealed to our guys," Maddon said. "There's so much buried information I've encouraged everyone to think for themselves. I'm appealing to our guys to be as informed as they can and then arrive at their own truth. Tell me what they feel.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports