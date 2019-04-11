https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/AP-NewsAlert-13759897.php AP NewsAlert Updated 1:53 pm EDT, Thursday, April 11, 2019 SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sacramento Kings fire coach Dave Joerger. Most Popular 1 Video of Stamford fatal pedestrian accident shown to begin trial 2 1 killed in I-91crash in New Haven 3 1 hospitalized after early morning crash in Trumbull 4 Op-ed: Residents’ priorities vs. budget realities 5 In the Suburbs / The Michael Bologna I knew 6 OP-ED: A timely Fairfield program targets ‘distracted driving’ 7 Bridgeport career fair planned for the previously incarcerated View Comments © 2019 Hearst Communications, Inc.