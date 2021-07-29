AP PHOTOS: Tears of victory, defeat for Tokyo Olympians July 29, 2021 Updated: July 29, 2021 4:43 p.m.
Odette Giuffrida, of Italy, left, reacts after defeating Reka Pupp, of Hungary, during a women's 52kg bronze medal judo match at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo. David Goldman/AP
Simone Biles, of the United States, watches gymnasts perform at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. Biles says she wasn't in right 'headspace' to compete and withdrew from gymnastics team final to protect herself. Ashley Landis/AP
Yang Yung-wei, of Taiwan, reacts after his loss to Naohisa Takato, of Japan, in a men's 60kg judo gold medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo. Jae C. Hong/AP
Brazil's Joao Victor Marcari Oliva, hugs Escorial Horsecampline as he celebrates after competing during the dressage Grand Prix competition at Equestrian Park the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Carolyn Kaster/AP
Turkey's Hande Baladin celebrtates a point during the women's volleyball preliminary round pool B match between China and Turkey at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Manu Fernandez/AP
Kevin Cordon of Guatemala reacts after winning against Ka Long Angus of Hong Kong during men's singles group play stage Badminton match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Dita Alangkara/AP
Japan goalkeeper Takashi Yoshikawa reacts after Japan lost to Spain in a men's field hockey match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. John Locher/AP
Nina Sterckx of Belgium weeps after an unsuccessful attempt as she competes in the women's 49kg weightlifting event, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Luca Bruno/AP
Bronze medalist Alessandra Perilli, of San Marino, celebrates after the women's trap at the Asaka Shooting Range in the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Alex Brandon/AP
Brazil's Caroline de Oliveira Saad Gattaz celebrates a point during a women's volleyball preliminary round pool A match against the Dominican Republic, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Manu Fernandez/AP
Jessica Parratto of the United States' reacts after winning silver medal during the women's synchronized 10m platform diving final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Dmitri Lovetsky/AP
Arthur Mariano, of Brazil, is consoled by his coach during men's artistic gymnastic qualifications at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo. Gregory Bull/AP
Chile's players react after losing to Japan at the end of a women's soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Rifu, Japan. Japan won 1-0. Andre Penner/AP
Nikita Nagornyy, of Russian Olympic Committee, reacts after winning gold medal in the artistic men's team final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo. Gregory Bull/AP
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, reacts after losing a point to Marketa Vondrousova, of the Czech Republic, during the third round of the tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Seth Wenig/AP
Kang Yujeong of South Korea reacts after her match against Marusa Stangar of Slovenia during the women's 48kg round of 32 judo competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Vincent Thian/AP
Katie Ledecky, of the United States, celebrates after winning the women's 1500-meters freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Petr David Josek/AP
Gold medal winner Flora Duffy, of Bermuda, cheers on bronze medalist Katie Zaferes, of the United States, as she approaches the finish, while silver medalist Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain collapses on the ground after finishing during the women's individual triathlon competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. David Goldman/AP
Luka Mkheidze of France reacts after competing against Kim Won-jin of South Korea during their men's -60kg bronze medal judo match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Vincent Thian/AP
Flora Pasztor of Hungary cries after her team lost against Canada Foil team in the women's individual Foil classifications 5-8 competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Chiba, Japan. Hassan Ammar/AP
China's Gao Shiyan reacts to his team's loss to Japan during a men's 3-on-3 basketball game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Jeff Roberson/AP
Japan's Kanoa Igarashi reacts after losing in the gold medal heat during the men's surfing competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Tsurigasaki beach in Ichinomiya, Japan. Francisco Seco/AP
An equestrian hugging his horse. A surfer slumped over his board. A judoka raising her fists in jubilation while her opponent, prone on the mat, buries her face in her hands.
The Tokyo Olympics have focused attention on athletes’ mental health as never before, whether it is Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka struggling to live up to the hopes of her home country or American gymnast Simone Biles saying she wasn’t in the right “headspace” to compete.