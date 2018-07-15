Photo: Andre Penner, AP Image 1 of / 18 Caption Close

Image 1 of 18 FILE - In this Saturday, June 30, 2018 file photo Uruguay's Luis Suarez, right, challenges for the ball with Portugal's Ricardo during the round of 16 match between Uruguay and Portugal at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia. less FILE - In this Saturday, June 30, 2018 file photo Uruguay's Luis Suarez, right, challenges for the ball with Portugal's Ricardo during the round of 16 match between Uruguay and Portugal at the 2018 soccer World ... more Photo: Andre Penner, AP

Image 2 of 18 FILE - In this Sunday, July 1, 2018 file photo Russia's Artyom Dzyuba, front , and Spain's Sergio Busquets challenge for the ball during the round of 16 match between Spain and Russia at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia. less FILE - In this Sunday, July 1, 2018 file photo Russia's Artyom Dzyuba, front , and Spain's Sergio Busquets challenge for the ball during the round of 16 match between Spain and Russia at the 2018 soccer World ... more Photo: Antonio Calanni, AP

Image 3 of 18 FILE - In this Tuesday, July 3, 2018 file photo England's Harry Kane tries to control the ball during the round of 16 match between Colombia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium, in Moscow, Russia. less FILE - In this Tuesday, July 3, 2018 file photo England's Harry Kane tries to control the ball during the round of 16 match between Colombia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium, in ... more Photo: Matthias Schrader, AP

Image 4 of 18 FILE - In this Tuesday, July 3, 2018 file photo England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford saves a penalty during the round of 16 match between Colombia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium, in Moscow, Russia. less FILE - In this Tuesday, July 3, 2018 file photo England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford saves a penalty during the round of 16 match between Colombia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium, ... more Photo: Matthias Schrader, AP

Image 5 of 18 FILE - In this Tuesday, July 3, 2018 file photo Colombia head coach Jose Pekerman, left, and England head coach Gareth Southgate, right, comfort Colombia's Mateus Uribe after the round of 16 match between Colombia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium, in Moscow, Russia. less FILE - In this Tuesday, July 3, 2018 file photo Colombia head coach Jose Pekerman, left, and England head coach Gareth Southgate, right, comfort Colombia's Mateus Uribe after the round of 16 match between ... more Photo: Alastair Grant, AP

Image 6 of 18 FILE - In this Friday, July 6, 2018 file photo Brazil's Neymar holds his shinbone during the quarterfinal match between Brazil and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kazan Arena, in Kazan, Russia. FILE - In this Friday, July 6, 2018 file photo Brazil's Neymar holds his shinbone during the quarterfinal match between Brazil and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kazan Arena, in Kazan, Russia. Photo: Francisco Seco, AP

Image 7 of 18 FILE - In this Friday, July 6, 2018 file photo Belgium's Axel Witsel, centre celebrates after the final whistle as Belgium defeat Brazil in their quarterfinal match between Brazil and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kazan Arena, in Kazan, Russia. Belgium won the game 2-1. less FILE - In this Friday, July 6, 2018 file photo Belgium's Axel Witsel, centre celebrates after the final whistle as Belgium defeat Brazil in their quarterfinal match between Brazil and Belgium at the 2018 soccer ... more Photo: Matthias Schrader, AP

Image 8 of 18 FILE - In this Saturday, July 7, 2018 file photo Croatia's Mario Mandzukic, left, challenges for the ball with Russia's Mario Fernandes during the quarterfinal match between Russia and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium, in Sochi, Russia. less FILE - In this Saturday, July 7, 2018 file photo Croatia's Mario Mandzukic, left, challenges for the ball with Russia's Mario Fernandes during the quarterfinal match between Russia and Croatia at the 2018 ... more Photo: Rebecca Blackwell, AP

Image 9 of 18 FILE - In this Tuesday, July 10, 2018 file photo France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris goes for the ball during the semifinal match between France and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia. less FILE - In this Tuesday, July 10, 2018 file photo France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris goes for the ball during the semifinal match between France and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium ... more Photo: Dmitri Lovetsky, AP

Image 10 of 18 FILE - In this Tuesday, July 10, 2018 file photo France's Samuel Umtiti, second from left, is congratulated by his teammates France's Antoine Griezmann, Raphael Varane and Paul Pogba, from left, after scoring the opening goal during the semifinal match between France and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia. less FILE - In this Tuesday, July 10, 2018 file photo France's Samuel Umtiti, second from left, is congratulated by his teammates France's Antoine Griezmann, Raphael Varane and Paul Pogba, from left, after scoring ... more Photo: Martin Meissner, AP

Image 11 of 18 FILE - In this Tuesday, July 10, 2018 file photo France's Kylian Mbappe runs with the ball during the semifinal match between France and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium, in St. Petersburg, Russia. less FILE - In this Tuesday, July 10, 2018 file photo France's Kylian Mbappe runs with the ball during the semifinal match between France and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium, in ... more Photo: Petr David Josek, AP

Image 12 of 18 FILE - In this Wednesday, July 11, 2018 file photo Croatia's Ivan Perisic scores his side's first goal past England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford during the semifinal match between Croatia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia. less FILE - In this Wednesday, July 11, 2018 file photo Croatia's Ivan Perisic scores his side's first goal past England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford during the semifinal match between Croatia and England at the 2018 ... more Photo: Frank Augstein, AP

Image 13 of 18 Croatia's Domagoj Vida rest for a moment during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, 2018. Croatia's Domagoj Vida rest for a moment during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, 2018. Photo: Francisco Seco, AP

Image 14 of 18 Croatia's Mario Mandzukic, center, scores an own goal during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, 2018. Croatia's Mario Mandzukic, center, scores an own goal during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, 2018. Photo: Matthias Schrader, AP

Image 15 of 18 France's Antoine Griezmann, right, celebrates after scoring a penalty kick during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, 2018. less France's Antoine Griezmann, right, celebrates after scoring a penalty kick during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July ... more Photo: Frank Augstein, AP

Image 16 of 18 France's Paul Pogba celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, 2018. less France's Paul Pogba celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, ... more Photo: Martin Meissner, AP

Image 17 of 18 French players celebrate winning the final match against Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, 2018. French players celebrate winning the final match against Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, 2018. Photo: Natacha Pisarenko, AP