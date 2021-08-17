AP Source: Jamal Adams, Seahawks agree on contract extension

Ted S. Warren/AP

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks and Jamal Adams reached agreement on a contract extension Tuesday that is expected to make the former All-Pro the highest-paid safety in the NFL, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the deal. NFL Network first reported the agreement, which is for four years and is expected to include $38 million guaranteed and be worth up to $70 million.