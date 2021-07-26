AP Source: Pelicans, Grizzlies, agree to multi-player trade BRETT MARTEL, AP Sports Writer July 26, 2021 Updated: July 26, 2021 9:10 p.m.
1 of3 FILE - In this May 21, 2021, file photo, Memphis Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots against the Golden State Warriors' Kevon Looney (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball Western Conference play-in game in San Francisco. A person familiar with the situation says the Grizzlies have agreed to trade Valanciunas to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for center Steven Adams, guard Eric Bledsoe and an exchange of first-round choices in this week’s draft. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Monday, July 26, 2021, because no trade can become official until Aug. 6. Jed Jacobsohn/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2020, file photo, New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe, front left, and center Steven Adams, right, block Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday, front center, from going to the basket in the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game in New Orleans. A person familiar with the situation says the Memphis Grizzlies have agreed to trade center Jonas Valanciunas to the Pelicans in exchange for Adams, Bledsoe and an exchange of first-round choices in this week’s draft. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Monday, July 26, 2021, because no trade can become official until Aug. 6. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies have agreed to trade center Jonas Valanciunas to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for center Steven Adams, guard Eric Bledsoe and a swap of multiple draft choices, a person familiar with the situation said.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Monday because no trade can become official until Aug. 6.