AP source: All Broncos QBs pulled out of practice over virus

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver Broncos quarterbacks Drew Lock, his backup Brett Rypien and practice squad member Blake Bortles were pulled off the practice field Saturday and sent home over concerns about their contact with QB Jeff Driskel, who is infected with COVID-19, a person with knowledge of the situation told the Associated Press.

The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t addressed the situation publicly, confirmed a report by KUSA-TV in Denver that the three QBs were pulled out of practice before it ended Saturday.

The Broncos (4-6), who are scheduled to host the New Orleans Saints (8-2) on Sunday, were working with the NFL to resolve the situation.

All three quarterbacks were on the field during the brief viewing period at the start of practice.

Driskel went on the COVID-19 list Thursday.

Coach Vic Fangio has said he wasn’t concerned about his other quarterbacks getting sick because contact tracing showed they weren’t in close contact with Driskel. On Saturday morning, Fangio said the quarterbacks hadn’t been within 6 feet of each other.

But further investigation by the NFL’s medical team apparently raised concerns.

Lock, Rypien and Bortles have continued to test negative for the coronavirus.

Fangio canceled practice Friday when kick returner Diontae Spencer tested positive for the virus along with two staff members.

The news on the quarterbacks broke Saturday about the same time the Broncos announced they had signed left tackle Garett Bolles to a four-year contract extension. Bolles, a former first round draft pick, has shown dramatic improvement this season.

