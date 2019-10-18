AP source: Jets' Osemele cleared to play; he wants surgery

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets guard Kelechi Osemele says he needs season-ending shoulder surgery and is waiting for the team to authorize the procedure, but the team wants him on the field.

Osemele said Friday the team doctor and an outside doctor have both recommended the surgery. But a person with direct knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press both doctors determined it is actually a pre-existing injury and cleared Osemele to play through the injury.

Osemele is expected to practice Saturday or face a fine and/or suspension for conduct detrimental to the team, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team has not publicly commented on the situation.

The Jets acquired Osemele from Oakland in March. He says he was initially hurt in August and re-injured his shoulder at New England on Sept. 22.

___

FILE - This is a 2019, file photo, shows Kelechi Osemele of the New York Jets NFL football team. Osemele says he needs season-ending shoulder surgery and is waiting for the team to authorize the procedure. Osemele said Friday, OCt. 18, 2019, that the team doctor and an outside doctor have both recommended the surgery. But a person with direct knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press both doctors determined it is actually a pre-existing injury and cleared Osemele to play through the injury and not have the surgery until after the season. less FILE - This is a 2019, file photo, shows Kelechi Osemele of the New York Jets NFL football team. Osemele says he needs season-ending shoulder surgery and is waiting for the team to authorize the procedure. ... more Photo: File, AP Photo: File, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close AP source: Jets' Osemele cleared to play; he wants surgery 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL