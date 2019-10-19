AP source: Jets fine Osemele after he does not practice

NEW YORK (AP) — The surgery standoff between Kelechi Osemele and the New York Jets has escalated.

The left guard was fined Saturday for conduct detrimental to the team after he did not practice, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

Osemele says he needs a season-ending shoulder operation and is waiting for the team to authorize the procedure. The team, however, wants him on the field.

Osemele was told by the Jets he would face disciplinary action Saturday if he did not take the field with his teammates. After not doing so, he was fined an undisclosed amount by the organization, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team did not announce the discipline.

Osemele's agent, Andrew Kessler, told the AP he and his client "will respond accordingly and continue to do everything the right way."

Osemele said Friday that the team doctor and an independent doctor in California both recommended the surgery for a torn labrum. But another person with knowledge of the situation told the AP on Friday that both doctors determined it is actually a pre-existing injury and cleared Osemele to play through the injury.

"There's no avoiding it," Osemele said of the surgery, adding that he doesn't have the strength in his shoulder to block. "It's torn, so until it's fixed, I can't really do anything."

The two-time Pro Bowl selection who was acquired from Oakland in March said he was initially hurt on Aug. 5 during training camp and re-injured his shoulder at New England on Sept. 22. He hasn't played or practiced since. Alex Lewis has started at left guard in his place the last two games.

"It's been killing me," Osemele said. "I'm just trying to get this done. I've done everything I can."

In an email Friday to the AP, Kessler said the Jets aren't handling Osemele's situation correctly.

"He has been advised by the second opinion doctor that the timing of the need for surgery is based on his symptoms," Kessler said. "His symptoms currently dictate that he needs surgery. For the team to question the integrity of how he has told them he is physically feeling is disappointing, to say the least.

"It is hardly putting a priority on player safety."

Osemele is listed as doubtful for the game Monday night against New England, as are defensive lineman Henry Anderson (shoulder), left tackle Kelvin Beachum (ankle), tight end Chris Herndon (hamstring), linebacker Neville Hewitt (neck/knee) and running back/kick returner Trenton Cannon (foot/ankle).

Linebacker Albert McLellan has been ruled out for the game with a concussion.

Center Ryan Kalil (shoulder), linebacker C.J. Mosley (groin), offensive lineman Alex Lewis (neck), nose tackle Steve McLendon (hamstring) and cornerbacks Nate Hairston (knee) and Darryl Roberts (ankle) are questionable.

Kalil was limited during team drills Thursday and Friday but sat out Saturday. Jonotthan Harrison would start at center if Kalil can't play.

Mosley returned to practice this week after being injured in the season opener. He was limited on Friday and Saturday but declared earlier in the week that he was definitely going to play unless he was hurt again in practice.

