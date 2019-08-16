AP source: Jets lose LB Williamson for season with torn ACL

NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the nature of the injury says New York Jets linebacker Avery Williamson has a torn knee ligament that will sideline him for the season.

Williamson injured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in the second quarter of the team's 22-10 preseason win at Atlanta on Thursday night.

An MRI on Friday revealed the nature and severity of the injury, according to the source who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team did not make an announcement.

NFL Network first reported that Williamson tore his ACL.

Williamson, one of the key pieces of the Jets' defense, was still in the game with mostly backups when cornerback Tevaughn Campbell dived for a pass into the end zone and hit into the linebacker's knee.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL