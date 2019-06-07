AP source: Nets deal Crabbe, picks to Hawks, open cap space

NEW YORK (AP) — A person with knowledge of the details says the Brooklyn Nets have traded guard Allen Crabbe and two first-round picks to the Atlanta Hawks in a deal that will clear additional salary cap space.

The Nets will get forward Taurean Prince and a 2021 second-round pick in the deal, the person told The Associated Press on Thursday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade cannot become official until July 6.

Brooklyn will hope to have secured at least one high-profile commitment in free agency by then. The Nets were already in position to be able to afford a max player and by moving Crabbe's $18.5 million salary for 2019-20, more money will become available to them.

