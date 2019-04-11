https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/APNewsBreak-2026-MLB-All-Star-Game-in-13760098.php
APNewsBreak: 2026 MLB All-Star Game in Philadelphia
NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the planning tells The Associated Press that Major League Baseball will play the 2026 All-Star Game in Philadelphia to mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because no announcement had been made.
A news conference is scheduled for Tuesday and is set to include Commissioner Rob Manfred, Phillies owner John Middleton, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.
