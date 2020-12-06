Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
LA SALLE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Moore 20 3-4 0-0 1-1 0 2 7
Beatty 29 2-10 2-2 0-5 2 4 7
Brickus 28 5-7 0-2 0-1 2 1 11
Clark 29 5-10 4-4 0-9 1 2 18
Ray 27 2-4 1-2 1-3 1 1 6
Kimbrough 20 0-2 0-0 2-6 1 3 0
Hikim 19 1-7 0-0 1-1 3 2 2
Spencer 19 3-8 0-0 0-0 0 1 7
Gill 7 0-2 1-2 1-3 1 1 1
Stone 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 21-54 8-12 6-29 11 17 59

Percentages: FG .389, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Clark 4-8, Moore 1-1, Brickus 1-2, Ray 1-2, Spencer 1-4, Beatty 1-5).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Moore 2, Ray 2, Clark).

Turnovers: 11 (Clark 4, Beatty 2, Spencer 2, Brickus, Gill, Ray).

Steals: 10 (Brickus 3, Hikim 3, Clark, Gill, Kimbrough, Ray).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
ARMY Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
King 32 3-7 0-0 0-3 2 4 7
Peterson 19 1-1 0-3 1-5 1 1 2
Caldwell 28 3-6 1-1 1-6 4 1 7
Grayson 30 4-11 2-2 0-4 1 0 12
Rucker 21 3-8 3-3 0-0 1 3 10
Finke 21 2-3 0-0 1-4 2 1 4
Duhart 19 4-7 2-3 0-2 2 0 12
Blackwell 17 3-7 0-0 0-0 0 1 7
Cross 10 1-3 0-0 0-4 0 0 2
Madden 3 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 24-53 8-12 3-29 13 11 63

Percentages: FG .453, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Duhart 2-3, Grayson 2-8, Rucker 1-3, King 1-4, Blackwell 1-5, Cross 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Cross).

Turnovers: 13 (King 5, Caldwell 2, Rucker 2, Cross, Finke, Grayson, Peterson).

Steals: 4 (Rucker 3, Caldwell).

Technical Fouls: None.

La Salle 31 28 59
Army 23 40 63

A_100 (5,043).