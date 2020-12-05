AUBURN 90, SOUTH ALABAMA 81
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SOUTH ALABAMA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Goncalves
|37
|3-9
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|2
|9
|West
|27
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|2
|2
|Flowers
|39
|11-20
|5-7
|0-4
|3
|3
|29
|Locure
|33
|6-7
|5-5
|1-4
|2
|4
|19
|Pettway
|20
|2-5
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|5
|4
|Walker
|28
|7-12
|4-6
|0-1
|0
|2
|18
|Curry
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|Iorio
|8
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-58
|14-18
|4-20
|9
|18
|81
Percentages: FG .517, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Goncalves 3-9, Locure 2-2, Flowers 2-8, Iorio 0-2, Walker 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (West).
Turnovers: 11 (Pettway 3, Flowers 2, Goncalves 2, West 2, Iorio, Locure).
Steals: 12 (Locure 5, Pettway 3, Flowers 2, Goncalves, West).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|AUBURN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Thor
|27
|3-6
|2-2
|1-4
|4
|1
|10
|Williams
|31
|5-8
|1-4
|0-4
|4
|4
|13
|Cambridge
|23
|4-11
|0-2
|1-2
|2
|1
|12
|Flanigan
|23
|5-8
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|4
|14
|Powell
|31
|7-9
|5-6
|0-4
|9
|2
|26
|Johnson
|22
|3-6
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|1
|8
|Moore
|13
|2-4
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|1
|5
|Akingbola
|11
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Cardwell
|11
|0-0
|0-0
|1-6
|1
|0
|0
|Jones
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-54
|8-14
|8-32
|24
|15
|90
Percentages: FG .556, FT .571.
3-Point Goals: 22-41, .537 (Powell 7-9, Flanigan 4-6, Cambridge 4-11, Williams 2-3, Thor 2-4, Johnson 2-5, Moore 1-2, Jones 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Akingbola, Flanigan, Moore, Williams).
Turnovers: 17 (Flanigan 3, Moore 3, Cambridge 2, Cardwell 2, Jones 2, Williams 2, Johnson, Powell, Thor).
Steals: 6 (Cambridge 2, Johnson, Moore, Thor, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|South Alabama
|32
|49
|—
|81
|Auburn
|47
|43
|—
|90
.