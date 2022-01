DENVER (AP) — Max Abmas scored 28 points and DeShang Weaver scored 15 and Oral Roberts beat Denver 89-80 on Saturday for its fifth-straight road win.

Francis Lacis and Issac McBride scored 11 apiece for for Oral Roberts (15-7, 9-2 Summit League). Oral Roberts also beat Denver 83-66 on Dec. 30.