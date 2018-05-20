Aces-Sun, Box
Published 3:12 pm, Sunday, May 20, 2018
|LAS VEGAS (65)
Allen 2-4 2-2 6, Coffey 2-12 7-10 11, Swords 0-2 0-0 0, Wilson 3-14 8-10 14, Young 7-14 8-8 23, Bone 0-2 0-0 0, Hamby 0-0 0-0 0, Louis 1-3 1-2 3, Nared 1-7 0-0 2, Park 2-8 2-2 6, Schimmel 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-68 28-34 65.
|CONNECTICUT (101)
A.Thomas 6-10 1-2 13, J.Thomas 5-12 0-2 12, Ogwumike 2-3 5-7 9, Stricklen 4-8 0-0 11, Williams 4-11 0-0 8, B.Jones 0-0 4-4 4, Banham 2-4 0-0 6, Bentley 7-15 1-1 18, Brown 1-2 2-2 5, J.Jones 3-6 1-2 7, Laney 1-3 0-0 2, Tuck 2-4 2-2 6. Totals 37-78 15-21 101.
|Las Vegas
|21
|16
|12
|16—
|65
|Connecticut
|25
|24
|24
|28—101
3-Point Goals_Las Vegas 1-7 (Young 1-2, Schimmel 0-1, Louis 0-1, Coffey 0-1, Allen 0-1, Nared 0-1), Connecticut 11-22 (Bentley 3-4, Stricklen 3-5, Banham 2-3, J.Thomas 2-5, Brown 1-2, Tuck 0-1, J.Jones 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Las Vegas 40 (Wilson 9), Connecticut 40 (A.Thomas 16). Assists_Las Vegas 8 (Bone 3), Connecticut 27 (A.Thomas, J.Thomas 6). Total Fouls_Las Vegas 21, Connecticut 23. A_6,637 (9,323).