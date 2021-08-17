Adell's grand slam in 9th lifts Angels to 8-2 win at Tigers LARRY LAGE, AP Sports Writer Aug. 17, 2021
1 of12 Los Angeles Angels right fielder Juan Lagares (19) catches a Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera fly ball in foul territory in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani hits a single against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani (17) laughs while at first base with Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera (24) in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Los Angeles Angels pitcher Dylan Bundy throws against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize throws against the Los Angeles Angels in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani rounds third base on his way to score against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Brandon Marsh hit a single on the play. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani steals second base as Detroit Tigers shortstop Harold Castro (30) covers the base in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani dives back into second base safely ahead of the tag of Detroit Tigers shortstop Harold Castro in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
DETROIT (AP) — Jo Adell hit a tiebreaking grand slam in the ninth inning for his first homer this season and Kurt Suzuki followed with a solo blast, lifting the Los Angeles Angels to an 8-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night.
Miguel Cabrera, one home run away from No. 500, was 0 for 2 with two walks.