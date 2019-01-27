After rally in Foxborough, Pats arrive in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — The AFC champion New England Patriots have arrived in Atlanta after having a rally in Gillette Stadium earlier in the day.

The Patriots are in the Super Bowl for the third consecutive year, fourth time in the past five years and for the ninth time overall in the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady era.

The Patriots are going for their sixth title overall, which would tie the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most in the Super Bowl era.

Brady told the fans in Foxborough, Massachusetts, "We're not at the end yet. We've got one more to go."

The Patriots will face the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl next Sunday in Atlanta. The Patriots beat the then-St. Louis Rams for their first title after the 2001 season.

The NFC champion Rams are scheduled to arrive later in the day.

AP Pro Football Writer Simmi Buttar in Atlanta and Sports Writer Jimmy Golen in Foxborough, Massachusetts, contributed.

