After slamming COVID-19 rules, Tritt to sing anthem at NLCS PAUL NEWBERRY, AP Sports Writer Oct. 23, 2021 Updated: Oct. 23, 2021 5:14 p.m.
1 of3 Atlanta Braves' Jorge Soler, right, rejoins the team for batting practice while preparing to play the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of baseball's NL Championship Series, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. Soler rejoined the team Thursday after being out due to a positive COVID-19 test. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Curtis Compton/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith congratulates pitcher Kenley Jansen after Game 5 of baseball's National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. The Dodgers defeated the Braves 11-2. The Braves lead the series 3-2 games. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
ATLANTA (AP) — Country musician Travis Tritt, who canceled shows at venues that required a COVID-19 vaccine or mask-wearing, was set to sing the national anthem before Game 6 of the NL Championship Series on Saturday night.
Tritt made the announcement on his Twitter page.