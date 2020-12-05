https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Air-Force-59-Lamar-44-15778768.php
Air Force 59, Lamar 44
Sullivan 1-7 8-10 10, Muoka 0-2 1-2 1, Bennett 5-10 0-0 10, Jefferson 2-6 0-1 5, Kopp 4-13 0-0 8, Harrison 2-6 1-1 5, Smith 2-5 1-2 5, Sohail 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-50 11-16 44.
Jackson 0-2 0-2 0, Joyce 8-12 4-5 23, McClintock 2-5 2-2 8, Van Soelen 6-8 2-2 17, Walker 2-7 0-0 4, Akaya 2-5 0-0 5, Taylor 1-1 0-0 2, Kinrade 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-41 8-11 59.
Halftime_Air Force 24-21. 3-Point Goals_Lamar 1-7 (Jefferson 1-3, Harrison 0-1, Sohail 0-1, Kopp 0-2), Air Force 9-21 (Van Soelen 3-4, Joyce 3-5, McClintock 2-5, Akaya 1-2, Jackson 0-1, Kinrade 0-1, Walker 0-3). Rebounds_Lamar 26 (Sullivan 9), Air Force 28 (McClintock 7). Assists_Lamar 3 (Harrison 2), Air Force 16 (Van Soelen 5). Total Fouls_Lamar 15, Air Force 16.
