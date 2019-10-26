Akers' 4 TDs leads Florida State rout of Syracuse, 35-17

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Cam Akers ran for 144 yards and tied a school record with four touchdown runs as Florida State routed Syracuse 35-17 on homecoming on Saturday.

The junior tailback had his fifth 100-yard rushing game of the season and now has 12 rushing touchdowns in 2019. Akers also took some snaps out of the wildcat formation and completed two passes for 26 yards.

Wisconsin graduate transfer Alex Hornibrook made his second start for FSU (4-4, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference). Hornibrook completed 15 of 26 passes for 196 yards for the Seminoles, who led 35-3 going into the third quarter.

Tommy DeVito completed 20 of 33 passes for 151 yards for Syracuse (3-5, 0-4). Abdul Adams and Moe Neal had touchdown runs in the fourth quarter for the Orange, who have yet to earn a win over a Power 5 team.

Marvin Wilson had two of Florida State's season-high seven sacks.

UP NEXT

Syracuse plays host to Boston College on Saturday.

Florida State plays host to Miami on Saturday.

