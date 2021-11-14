Allen, Bills D dominate White, Jets in 45-17 rout DENNIS WASZAK Jr., AP Pro Football Writer Nov. 14, 2021 Updated: Nov. 14, 2021 5:20 p.m.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes, Buffalo ran for four scores and the Bills' top-ranked defense intercepted Mike White four times and smothered the New York Jets in a 45-17 victory Sunday.
It was an impressive showing for the Bills (6-3), who rebounded from an embarrassing 9-6 loss at Jacksonville last week by thoroughly dominating the lowly Jets (2-7).
Written By
DENNIS WASZAK Jr.