Alyssa Thomas leads Sun past Mystics in a WNBA opener

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Alyssa Thomas scored 23 points, Jonquel Jones had 10 points and 14 rebounds and the Connecticut Sun beat the short-handed Washington Mystics 84-69 on Saturday night in the WNBA season-opener for both teams.

Washington was missing Elena Delle Donne, who sat out the opener with left knee soreness.

Even without their star, the Mystics kept it close until Connecticut went on a 13-2 run in the middle of the third quarter to take control. Jasmine Thomas hit a jumper to make it 48-45 at the 7:34 mark. That started the game-changing run.

The Suns led 67-53 after three quarters and by double figures throughout the fourth quarter.

Emma Messeman, who has returned to the Mystics after playing in Belgium last season, scored 14 points. Natasha Cloud and Kristi Toliver added 11 apiece for the Mystics, who lost to Seattle in the WNBA Finals last season.