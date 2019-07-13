Amarikwa scores late, DC United ties Revolution 2-2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Quincy Amarikwa volleyed home Wayne Rooney's free kick in the 86th minute, helping D.C. United tie the 10-man New England Revolution 2-2 on Friday night.

D.C. United (8-5-8) pulled to 2-1 in the 43rd minute when Leonardo Jara knocked in Paul Arriola's cross for his first MLS goal. Amarikwa's goal was the 16th allowed by New England this season in the final 15 minutes of a match.

Teal Bunbury scored the fourth goal in his last five games in the fourth minute to give New England a 1-0 lead. Carles Gil scored his fifth goal of the season in the 32nd after a rebound fell to his feet at the penalty spot for an easy finish.

New England (6-8-6) extended its undefeated streak to eight games since coach Bruce Arena took over. Wilfried Zahibo picked up his second yellow card in the 63rd minute.