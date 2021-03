NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon Prime Video will stream 21 Yankees games to members in New York’s broadcast market for the second straight season, a slate that starts with an April 18 matchup against Tampa Bay.

The games are produced by the Yankees’ YES Network and are all scheduled for broadcast on WPIX. YES said Tuesday they will be available at no additional cost to Prime members in the Yankees' home market of New York state, Connecticut, northeast Pennsylvania, and north and central New Jersey.