THROUGH AUGUST 4

BATTING
G AB R H BA
LeMahieu, NYY 9 37 8 17 .459
Brantley, HOU 9 32 8 14 .438
Cruz, MIN 11 43 10 17 .395
Correa, HOU 10 36 4 14 .389
Jones, DET 9 29 6 11 .379
Lewis, SEA 12 48 8 18 .375
Robert, CHW 11 44 8 16 .364
Alberto, BAL 10 42 7 15 .357
Fletcher, LAA 11 42 7 15 .357
Jiménez, CHW 9 33 5 11 .333

___

HOME RUNS
Judge, NYY 7
Hernández, TOR 4
Vázquez, BOS 4
17 tied 3

___

RUNS BATTED IN
Judge, NYY 17
Cruz, MIN 15
Seager, SEA 11
Springer, HOU 10
Urshela, NYY 9
Vázquez, BOS 9
Bogaerts, BOS 9
Renfroe, TB 9
Laureano, OAK 9
Lowe, TB 9
Lewis, SEA 9
Merrifield, KC 9

___

STOLEN BASES
Robert, CHW 4
Long Jr., SEA 3
Straw, HOU 3
Tauchman, NYY 3
12 tied 2

___

SLUGGING PERCENTAGE
Judge, NYY .897
Jones, DET .793
Hernández, TOR .750
Vázquez, BOS .686
Cruz, MIN .674
Gallo, TEX .667
Jiménez, CHW .667
Urshela, NYY .667
Brantley, HOU .656
LeMahieu, NYY .649

___

ON-BASE PERCENTAGE
Brantley, HOU .514
Canha, OAK .500
Correa, HOU .488
LeMahieu, NYY .474
Stanton, NYY .472
Fletcher, LAA .442
Cruz, MIN .435
Robert, CHW .429
Crawford, SEA .423
Lewis, SEA .423

___

RUNS SCORED
Judge, NYY 12
Crawford, SEA 11
Cruz, MIN 10
Kepler, MIN 9
Núñez, BAL 9
9 tied 8

___

HITS
Lewis, SEA 18
Cruz, MIN 17
LeMahieu, NYY 17
Robert, CHW 16
Alberto, BAL 15
Fletcher, LAA 15
Abreu, CHW 14
Brantley, HOU 14
Correa, HOU 14
Merrifield, KC 14
Moncada, CHW 14

___

BASES ON BALLS
Olson, OAK 11
Canha, OAK 10
Santana, CLE 10
Benintendi, BOS 9
Crawford, SEA 9
Díaz, TB 9
Fletcher, LAA 8
Hicks, NYY 8
La Stella, LAA 7
Ramírez, CLE 7
Springer, HOU 7

___

DOUBLES
Martinez, BOS 6
Iglesias, BAL 5
Seager, SEA 5
Adames, TB 4
Anderson, CHW 4
Brantley, HOU 4
Devers, BOS 4
Franco, KC 4
Frazier, TEX 4
Núñez, BAL 4
Pillar, BOS 4

___

TRIPLES
Crawford, SEA 2
Lowe, TB 2
15 tied 1

___

TOTAL BASES
Judge, NYY 35
Cruz, MIN 29
Lewis, SEA 28
Merrifield, KC 26
Lowe, TB 25
Robert, CHW 25
Alberto, BAL 24
Hernández, TOR 24
LeMahieu, NYY 24
Vázquez, BOS 24

___

EARNED RUN AVERAGE
Lynn, TEX 0.49
Bieber, CLE 0.83
Javier, HOU 1.42
Yarbrough, TB 1.54
Maeda, MIN 1.64
Plesac, CLE 1.80
Montas, OAK 2.25
Luzardo, OAK 2.31
Heaney, LAA 2.35
Turnbull, DET 2.46

___

WON-LOST
Bieber, CLE 3-0
Cole, NYY 3-0
Bielak, HOU 2-0
Buchter, LAA 2-0
Hernández, TEX 2-0
Keuchel, CHW 2-0
Maeda, MIN 2-0
Smith, OAK 2-0
10 tied 1-0

___

GAMES PITCHED
Barlow, KC 7
Petit, OAK 7
Bummer, CHW 6
Castro, BAL 6
Chavez, TEX 6
Cordero, CHW 6
Holland, KC 6
Marshall, CHW 6
Milner, LAA 6
Zuber, KC 6

___

SAVES
Britton, NYY 4
Jiménez, DET 4
Colomé, CHW 3
Hand, CLE 3
Hendriks, OAK 3
Rogers, MIN 3
Sulser, BAL 3
Drake, TB 2
Romo, MIN 2
Williams, SEA 2
Workman, BOS 2

___

INNINGS PITCHED
Bieber, CLE 21.2
Lynn, TEX 18.1
Cole, NYY 17.2
Eovaldi, BOS 16.0
Montas, OAK 16.0
Giolito, CHW 15.2
Duffy, KC 15.1
Heaney, LAA 15.1
Berríos, MIN 15.0
Plesac, CLE 15.0

___

STRIKEOUTS
Bieber, CLE 35
Lynn, TEX 24
Civale, CLE 18
Giolito, CHW 18
Singer, KC 18
Montas, OAK 17
Plesac, CLE 17
Cole, NYY 16
Duffy, KC 16
Morton, TB 16

___

COMPLETE GAMES
Cole, NYY 1

___

SHUTOUTS