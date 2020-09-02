Recommended Video:

THROUGH SEPTEMBER 1

BATTING
G AB R H BA
Anderson, CHW 26 110 27 38 .345
Cruz, MIN 36 125 26 41 .328
Lewis, SEA 36 131 29 43 .328
Reyes, CLE 35 130 22 42 .323
Alberto, BAL 33 140 24 45 .321
Adames, TB 35 114 22 36 .316
Fletcher, LAA 35 144 24 45 .313
Abreu, CHW 36 147 25 46 .313
Schoop, DET 32 122 20 38 .311
Verdugo, BOS 34 126 24 39 .310

___

HOME RUNS
Voit, NYY 13
Cruz, MIN 13
Trout, LAA 12
Hernández, TOR 12
Abreu, CHW 12
Jiménez, CHW 11
Santander, BAL 11
Olson, OAK 10
Lowe, TB 10
Robert, CHW 10
Chapman, OAK 10

___

RUNS BATTED IN
Trout, LAA 32
Abreu, CHW 32
Santander, BAL 32
Tucker, HOU 29
Cruz, MIN 29
Jiménez, CHW 28
Lowe, TB 27
Piscotty, OAK 26
Voit, NYY 26
Seager, SEA 26

___

STOLEN BASES
Mondesi, KC 8
Ramírez, CLE 8
Merrifield, KC 7
Kiner-Falefa, TEX 6
Moore, SEA 6
10 tied 5

___

SLUGGING PERCENTAGE
Voit, NYY .701
Cruz, MIN .680
Hernández, TOR .638
Abreu, CHW .626
Trout, LAA .602
Anderson, CHW .600
Lowe, TB .592
Robert, CHW .592
Santander, BAL .591
Jiménez, CHW .588

___

ON-BASE PERCENTAGE
Rendon, LAA .435
Díaz, TB .428
Grossman, OAK .422
Cruz, MIN .421
Lewis, SEA .418
Canha, OAK .401
Adames, TB .391
Anderson, CHW .385
Santana, CLE .380
Reyes, CLE .378

___

RUNS SCORED
Lewis, SEA 29
Ramírez, CLE 28
Anderson, CHW 27
Biggio, TOR 26
Cruz, MIN 26
Lowe, TB 26
Trout, LAA 26
Tucker, HOU 26
Abreu, CHW 25
Alberto, BAL 24
Fletcher, LAA 24
Santander, BAL 24
Verdugo, BOS 24

___

HITS
Abreu, CHW 46
Alberto, BAL 45
Fletcher, LAA 45
Lewis, SEA 43
Reyes, CLE 42
Cruz, MIN 41
Lindor, CLE 40
Merrifield, KC 40
Santander, BAL 40
Hernández, CLE 39
Hernández, TOR 39
Verdugo, BOS 39

___

BASES ON BALLS
Santana, CLE 33
Rendon, LAA 25
Díaz, TB 23
Gallo, TEX 23
Olson, OAK 22
Ramírez, CLE 22
Biggio, TOR 21
Canha, OAK 21
Lewis, SEA 21
Hicks, NYY 20

___

DOUBLES
Adames, TB 13
Santander, BAL 13
Alberto, BAL 12
Franco, KC 12
Hernández, CLE 12
Iglesias, BAL 12
Verdugo, BOS 12
Martinez, BOS 11
Sanó, MIN 11
Abreu, CHW 10
Gurriel, HOU 10
Seager, SEA 10

___

TRIPLES
Tucker, HOU 6
Candelario, DET 3
Chapman, OAK 2
Chavis, BOS 2
Crawford, SEA 2
Grossman, OAK 2
Kiermaier, TB 2
Kiner-Falefa, TEX 2
LeMahieu, NYY 2
Lowe, TB 2
Reyes, DET 2
Wendle, TB 2

___

TOTAL BASES
Abreu, CHW 92
Santander, BAL 88
Cruz, MIN 85
Hernández, TOR 81
Jiménez, CHW 77
Chapman, OAK 76
Voit, NYY 75
Lowe, TB 74
Reyes, CLE 74
Robert, CHW 74

___

EARNED RUN AVERAGE
Bieber, CLE 1.20
Lynn, TEX 1.93
Keuchel, CHW 2.42
Bundy, LAA 2.47
Maeda, MIN 2.53
Valdez, HOU 2.58
Greinke, HOU 2.68
Ryu, TOR 2.92
Cease, CHW 3.00
Gonzales, SEA 3.09

___

WON-LOST
Bieber, CLE 6-0
Hernández, TEX 5-0
Dobnak, MIN 5-2
Keuchel, CHW 5-2
Foster, CHW 4-0
Fairbanks, TB 4-1
Fiers, OAK 4-1
Lynn, TEX 4-1
Maeda, MIN 4-1
Bundy, LAA 4-2
Cease, CHW 4-2
Cole, NYY 4-2
Gonzales, SEA 4-2

___

GAMES PITCHED
Barlow, KC 20
Holland, KC 19
Cisnero, DET 18
Soto, DET 18
Brice, BOS 17
Cordero, CHW 17
Hernández, TEX 17
Karinchak, CLE 17
Petit, OAK 17
10 tied 16

___

SAVES
Hand, CLE 10
Hendriks, OAK 10
Britton, NYY 8
Colomé, CHW 7
Montero, TEX 7
Rogers, MIN 7
Pressly, HOU 6
Jiménez, DET 5
Sulser, BAL 5
Buttrey, LAA 4

___

INNINGS PITCHED
Bieber, CLE 52.2
Lynn, TEX 51.1
Giolito, CHW 48.2
Keuchel, CHW 48.1
Civale, CLE 46.0
Cole, NYY 46.0
Valdez, HOU 45.1
Bundy, LAA 43.2
Gonzales, SEA 43.2
Maeda, MIN 42.2

___

STRIKEOUTS
Bieber, CLE 84
Giolito, CHW 66
Cole, NYY 60
Glasnow, TB 57
Lynn, TEX 56
Maeda, MIN 48
Valdez, HOU 48
Bundy, LAA 47
Carrasco, CLE 45
Civale, CLE 43

___

COMPLETE GAMES
Bundy, LAA 1
Civale, CLE 1
Cole, NYY 1
Giolito, CHW 1
Gonzales, SEA 1
Lynn, TEX 1

___

SHUTOUTS
Giolito, CHW 1