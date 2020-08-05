https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/American-League-Team-Batting-15460815.php
American League Team Batting
THROUGH AUGUST 4
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Chicago White Sox
|.284
|.454
|.344
|11
|401
|59
|114
|182
|20
|0
|16
|53
|Houston
|.256
|.413
|.358
|10
|363
|60
|93
|150
|20
|2
|11
|59
|Boston
|.251
|.416
|.308
|11
|382
|47
|96
|159
|24
|0
|13
|43
|N.Y. Yankees
|.243
|.489
|.335
|9
|284
|51
|69
|139
|10
|0
|20
|50
|Kansas City
|.239
|.388
|.280
|12
|415
|44
|99
|161
|24
|1
|12
|44
|Baltimore
|.237
|.421
|.312
|9
|304
|41
|72
|128
|17
|0
|13
|39
|Minnesota
|.237
|.410
|.317
|11
|346
|58
|82
|142
|12
|0
|16
|57
|Toronto
|.227
|.388
|.283
|8
|278
|26
|63
|108
|10
|1
|11
|25
|Seattle
|.227
|.365
|.305
|12
|405
|49
|92
|148
|20
|3
|10
|46
|L.A. Angels
|.222
|.397
|.319
|11
|378
|54
|84
|150
|14
|2
|16
|53
|Tampa Bay
|.217
|.375
|.306
|11
|360
|51
|78
|135
|17
|5
|10
|47
|Detroit
|.205
|.396
|.273
|10
|303
|38
|62
|120
|9
|2
|15
|34
|Oakland
|.204
|.330
|.315
|11
|348
|46
|71
|115
|10
|2
|10
|44
|Texas
|.192
|.336
|.288
|9
|286
|28
|55
|96
|13
|2
|8
|28
|Cleveland
|.183
|.270
|.282
|12
|367
|32
|67
|99
|8
|0
|8
|29
___
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Chicago White Sox
|0
|3
|5
|33
|0
|104
|4
|0
|7
|189
|0
|3
|13
|0
|Houston
|0
|4
|9
|51
|3
|83
|7
|1
|9
|209
|0
|4
|9
|0
|Boston
|1
|0
|4
|27
|1
|96
|1
|2
|6
|155
|0
|8
|13
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|0
|1
|6
|34
|1
|79
|5
|1
|7
|113
|0
|6
|8
|0
|Kansas City
|1
|3
|6
|19
|0
|105
|5
|4
|5
|155
|0
|14
|16
|0
|Baltimore
|3
|2
|4
|30
|1
|74
|6
|2
|4
|134
|0
|6
|7
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|5
|6
|37
|1
|92
|1
|2
|4
|125
|0
|2
|9
|0
|Toronto
|0
|3
|0
|23
|1
|69
|5
|1
|5
|108
|0
|1
|7
|0
|Seattle
|1
|1
|4
|42
|1
|119
|10
|3
|7
|176
|0
|6
|12
|0
|L.A. Angels
|0
|5
|2
|54
|4
|90
|5
|0
|7
|174
|0
|6
|10
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|1
|4
|43
|0
|102
|3
|1
|7
|129
|0
|12
|6
|0
|Detroit
|0
|4
|5
|25
|0
|102
|2
|0
|7
|108
|0
|5
|7
|0
|Oakland
|0
|3
|8
|50
|0
|107
|7
|1
|11
|157
|0
|6
|4
|0
|Texas
|0
|1
|3
|36
|1
|76
|8
|1
|6
|109
|0
|6
|9
|0
|Cleveland
|0
|1
|9
|42
|1
|109
|2
|2
|10
|149
|0
|4
|3
|0
___
