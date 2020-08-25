https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/American-League-Team-Batting-15513244.php
American League Team Batting
THROUGH AUGUST 24
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Chicago White Sox
|.266
|.481
|.326
|29
|993
|145
|264
|478
|45
|2
|55
|138
|Baltimore
|.260
|.453
|.327
|28
|960
|139
|250
|435
|58
|2
|41
|135
|N.Y. Yankees
|.255
|.475
|.344
|25
|793
|135
|202
|377
|36
|2
|45
|129
|Boston
|.252
|.425
|.319
|29
|1000
|133
|252
|425
|57
|4
|36
|126
|Tampa Bay
|.246
|.435
|.337
|30
|990
|157
|244
|431
|60
|8
|37
|146
|Toronto
|.245
|.445
|.311
|27
|922
|123
|226
|410
|39
|2
|47
|120
|Minnesota
|.245
|.419
|.323
|30
|984
|143
|241
|412
|37
|1
|44
|140
|Kansas City
|.244
|.404
|.304
|29
|951
|113
|232
|384
|52
|2
|32
|110
|Houston
|.244
|.417
|.325
|29
|1006
|155
|245
|419
|61
|7
|33
|151
|Detroit
|.233
|.418
|.292
|27
|894
|123
|208
|374
|42
|5
|38
|117
|L.A. Angels
|.230
|.406
|.314
|30
|1026
|135
|236
|417
|43
|3
|44
|133
|Oakland
|.225
|.414
|.324
|30
|990
|146
|223
|410
|44
|7
|43
|140
|Seattle
|.224
|.372
|.301
|30
|987
|124
|221
|367
|44
|3
|32
|117
|Cleveland
|.213
|.339
|.315
|29
|941
|114
|200
|319
|37
|2
|26
|108
|Texas
|.210
|.346
|.290
|28
|908
|104
|191
|314
|43
|4
|24
|96
___
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Chicago White Sox
|0
|5
|11
|80
|0
|278
|8
|3
|25
|391
|0
|16
|30
|0
|Baltimore
|7
|6
|10
|88
|4
|232
|10
|6
|14
|413
|0
|16
|20
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|0
|4
|16
|94
|2
|207
|11
|2
|18
|350
|0
|14
|16
|0
|Boston
|2
|2
|11
|88
|3
|262
|8
|4
|25
|417
|0
|24
|29
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|8
|8
|131
|3
|282
|11
|3
|23
|415
|0
|18
|28
|0
|Toronto
|5
|7
|4
|87
|2
|226
|16
|4
|18
|369
|0
|17
|24
|0
|Minnesota
|2
|9
|14
|104
|6
|262
|7
|4
|17
|392
|0
|8
|19
|0
|Kansas City
|2
|6
|12
|72
|0
|251
|20
|10
|16
|398
|0
|19
|33
|0
|Houston
|4
|6
|14
|111
|4
|227
|13
|5
|24
|459
|0
|11
|28
|0
|Detroit
|1
|8
|11
|67
|0
|277
|8
|1
|20
|336
|0
|13
|20
|0
|L.A. Angels
|3
|8
|10
|119
|5
|259
|8
|3
|18
|454
|0
|21
|20
|0
|Oakland
|2
|7
|21
|127
|2
|301
|15
|2
|22
|450
|0
|14
|19
|0
|Seattle
|2
|6
|13
|99
|2
|267
|30
|6
|18
|404
|0
|17
|20
|0
|Cleveland
|2
|4
|18
|125
|2
|264
|10
|4
|24
|445
|0
|12
|19
|0
|Texas
|1
|7
|14
|91
|2
|241
|25
|6
|17
|375
|0
|18
|15
|0
___
