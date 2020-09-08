https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/American-League-Team-Batting-15550072.php
American League Team Batting
THROUGH SEPTEMBER 7
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Chicago White Sox
|.269
|.472
|.332
|41
|1415
|218
|381
|668
|70
|2
|71
|208
|Baltimore
|.261
|.441
|.326
|40
|1366
|192
|357
|602
|72
|4
|55
|182
|Boston
|.261
|.444
|.326
|42
|1445
|199
|377
|641
|87
|6
|55
|189
|Toronto
|.257
|.449
|.330
|41
|1405
|208
|361
|631
|71
|2
|65
|200
|Detroit
|.253
|.432
|.311
|39
|1282
|186
|324
|554
|62
|9
|50
|180
|Houston
|.250
|.428
|.324
|41
|1382
|216
|346
|592
|79
|10
|49
|209
|Minnesota
|.245
|.411
|.319
|43
|1391
|193
|341
|572
|53
|2
|58
|185
|L.A. Angels
|.242
|.422
|.333
|42
|1400
|209
|339
|591
|65
|5
|59
|205
|Tampa Bay
|.241
|.434
|.331
|42
|1395
|210
|336
|606
|83
|8
|57
|198
|Kansas City
|.238
|.395
|.303
|42
|1386
|159
|330
|547
|70
|3
|47
|153
|N.Y. Yankees
|.237
|.426
|.330
|41
|1281
|194
|303
|546
|52
|4
|61
|184
|Seattle
|.231
|.383
|.312
|41
|1336
|179
|309
|512
|60
|4
|45
|172
|Cleveland
|.228
|.364
|.323
|41
|1341
|172
|306
|488
|58
|2
|40
|163
|Oakland
|.226
|.406
|.324
|38
|1235
|181
|279
|501
|56
|8
|50
|173
|Texas
|.213
|.347
|.288
|40
|1294
|144
|275
|449
|54
|6
|36
|130
___
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Chicago White Sox
|0
|10
|17
|122
|1
|378
|13
|3
|33
|593
|1
|28
|36
|0
|Baltimore
|13
|7
|17
|118
|5
|343
|15
|10
|21
|602
|0
|26
|26
|0
|Boston
|2
|5
|15
|126
|4
|378
|15
|5
|34
|617
|0
|31
|41
|0
|Toronto
|7
|10
|6
|152
|4
|338
|22
|5
|29
|584
|0
|26
|37
|0
|Detroit
|1
|10
|16
|97
|0
|381
|13
|4
|30
|519
|0
|17
|31
|0
|Houston
|5
|8
|17
|138
|5
|307
|16
|8
|29
|627
|0
|16
|38
|0
|Minnesota
|2
|11
|19
|136
|7
|368
|10
|5
|29
|563
|0
|13
|31
|0
|L.A. Angels
|4
|12
|17
|180
|8
|351
|15
|6
|27
|636
|0
|27
|28
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|10
|14
|180
|4
|402
|24
|4
|27
|600
|0
|27
|35
|0
|Kansas City
|5
|6
|14
|117
|2
|364
|27
|14
|24
|583
|0
|28
|44
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|0
|6
|22
|159
|5
|338
|16
|2
|29
|578
|0
|25
|26
|0
|Seattle
|2
|9
|20
|141
|4
|357
|39
|10
|22
|557
|0
|18
|30
|0
|Cleveland
|3
|9
|21
|171
|2
|358
|19
|7
|33
|617
|0
|18
|35
|0
|Oakland
|2
|8
|28
|155
|3
|371
|17
|3
|30
|566
|0
|19
|22
|0
|Texas
|1
|12
|18
|124
|3
|341
|35
|11
|28
|512
|0
|24
|23
|0
___
