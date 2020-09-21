https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/American-League-Team-Batting-15583929.php
American League Team Batting
Recommended Video:
THROUGH SEPTEMBER 20
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Chicago White Sox
|.268
|.466
|.331
|53
|1813
|276
|485
|845
|87
|3
|89
|265
|Boston
|.263
|.445
|.326
|54
|1865
|250
|491
|829
|107
|6
|73
|240
|Baltimore
|.252
|.421
|.317
|54
|1806
|243
|456
|760
|87
|5
|69
|233
|Toronto
|.250
|.432
|.322
|53
|1782
|252
|445
|770
|91
|3
|76
|242
|N.Y. Yankees
|.247
|.462
|.342
|53
|1681
|282
|416
|776
|75
|6
|91
|270
|L.A. Angels
|.246
|.428
|.333
|54
|1814
|266
|447
|777
|90
|6
|76
|258
|Kansas City
|.242
|.395
|.307
|53
|1764
|215
|427
|697
|85
|4
|59
|204
|Detroit
|.242
|.403
|.303
|52
|1683
|225
|408
|678
|72
|12
|58
|219
|Minnesota
|.242
|.429
|.316
|55
|1770
|245
|429
|759
|69
|3
|85
|236
|Tampa Bay
|.238
|.428
|.329
|54
|1782
|262
|424
|763
|98
|11
|73
|249
|Houston
|.238
|.405
|.310
|53
|1745
|249
|415
|706
|94
|10
|59
|240
|Cleveland
|.227
|.366
|.316
|53
|1739
|216
|395
|637
|79
|5
|51
|203
|Seattle
|.226
|.375
|.312
|53
|1708
|224
|386
|640
|79
|5
|55
|216
|Oakland
|.226
|.396
|.323
|53
|1692
|252
|382
|670
|76
|10
|64
|244
|Texas
|.214
|.357
|.283
|53
|1699
|193
|363
|606
|71
|8
|52
|174
___
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Chicago White Sox
|1
|12
|24
|154
|1
|494
|18
|7
|39
|764
|1
|33
|44
|0
|Boston
|3
|7
|19
|159
|6
|490
|29
|8
|45
|827
|0
|41
|53
|0
|Baltimore
|14
|8
|26
|149
|5
|467
|17
|13
|27
|786
|0
|33
|35
|0
|Toronto
|8
|12
|9
|187
|4
|443
|28
|5
|35
|736
|0
|37
|42
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|0
|11
|28
|218
|5
|429
|21
|7
|39
|761
|1
|37
|32
|0
|L.A. Angels
|4
|17
|24
|221
|8
|433
|19
|7
|42
|836
|0
|32
|32
|0
|Kansas City
|6
|8
|17
|152
|2
|471
|42
|18
|25
|739
|1
|30
|53
|0
|Detroit
|1
|13
|18
|134
|1
|510
|15
|5
|35
|678
|0
|26
|43
|0
|Minnesota
|2
|12
|24
|172
|9
|477
|11
|6
|35
|705
|0
|17
|36
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|13
|25
|223
|7
|537
|41
|7
|33
|780
|0
|29
|45
|0
|Houston
|5
|11
|20
|167
|5
|391
|19
|11
|35
|765
|0
|16
|45
|0
|Cleveland
|7
|13
|21
|212
|3
|461
|24
|8
|36
|787
|0
|24
|40
|0
|Seattle
|2
|12
|27
|191
|4
|476
|46
|15
|32
|728
|0
|21
|37
|0
|Oakland
|2
|12
|38
|212
|3
|464
|23
|3
|36
|785
|1
|22
|29
|0
|Texas
|1
|16
|20
|150
|3
|483
|42
|13
|32
|640
|1
|33
|34
|0
___
View Comments